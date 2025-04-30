Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-established tattoo studio which was based in Cleveleys for nearly a decade now has a new home - in Bispham.

The Indelible Ink studio was founded 14 years ago by Blackpool tattoo artist Danielle Ronson, who started off in a tiny studio in St Annes in 2011.

She moved on to another small space on Rossall Road, Cleveleys, before setting up the larger base on Cleveleys Avenue where she fully established the business over eight years, eventually winning a stack of industry awards.

Danielle Ronson and Glyn Sheldrick have relocated the Indelible Ink studio to Bispham | National World

However, when that building's new owner had alternative plans for the building, Indelible Ink had to find another base.

Now Danielle and her six-strong team have reopened at premises on Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Danielle, 38, said: “We had to move fairly quickly but as soon as we looked at this place, we knew it would be right.

“It turns out that quite a lot of our customers are from this area, so that was good. Red Bank Road is perfect because you have the footfall here and there’s a really friendly business community here, which is really welcoming.

“The space in the studio is really good, we were just glad to get in here.”

The Indelible Ink Tattoo Studio on Red Bank Road, Bispham | National World

It was literally a life or death moment which persuaded her to go into the trade.

She said: “When my little boy was born, I had an allergic reaction to the anesthetic , I nearly died!

“I had been working a a carer and I wasn’t really happy with my job - what I really enjoyed was art and i liked tattoos. I decided to follow my dream and I’ve never looked back.”

Danielle became an apprentice to a fylde coast studio and assiduously set about learning the skills needed for the job.

Her partner, Glyn Sheldrick, 45, joined the team three years ago.

One of the more unusual tattoos from the Indelible Ink studio | Indelible Ink

A former archaeologist who had long been interested in tattoo art, he has has seen the trade grow dramatically in recent years.

There are now more tattoo parlours than ever and more people are having tattoos done.

He waid: “There are several reasons for the huge boom, I think. The artistry has really improved, and the equipment, and so the image of tattoos has changed as.

“It used to be associated with sailors and criminals, with thick crude tattoos. Now they are literally a work of art - and the process is less painful.

“Now the kind of people who have them goes right across the board, they are smart and acceptable. I honestly think people like David Beckham played a bit of a role here in the IK, too

“He was seen as a style icon at the time and he clearly loved tattoos.”

Damielle and Glyn say they have had some strange requests over the years - some of them can’t be printed!

Glyn said: “Danielle once had a guy request an octopus under his armpit, It was a bit strange, but it kind of worked!”

But Danielle added: “We are honest here, and I think people appreciate that in the long term. if a tattoo just isn't going to work and will look silly, we tell them and won’t do it!”

There is a tattoo laser removal machine in the studio for those who decide they’ve had enough of a tattoo, and the team also offer body piercings.

The business enjoys sponsorship deals with tattoo industry businesses, including sponsorship of their studio.

But Glyn said: “When you’re good, you work hard and have the skills, that’s when you build up a reputation. And once you have that, the sponsorship deals come in. But it does take time.”

Danielle added: “With a job like this, you do need passion. I love doing this, and hopefully that comes out in the work.”