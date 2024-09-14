We've had to start a fundraiser to try and bring my ill husband home from abroad

A fit and healthy Shaun Magee (left) and how he looks now as failimg health starts to take its toll. | Third party

Campaigners are deperately trying to help a Blackpool man who is stuck in the Dominican Republic and whose health is seriously failing.

Shaun Magee, 33, visited the Caribbean state to stay with a friend earlier this year, in a country known for its beautiful beaches, resorts and golfing.

But the trip turned into a nightmare when Shaun ended up being arrested in April after unknowingly over-staying on his 30-day visa.

Officers then told him he was being detained for drug offences - claims he denies.

He appeared in court on August 5 where a judge said there was no evidence against him, but they had 52 days to charge him.

Five months after being arrested, he is still being held in the country, back and forward between a prison cell and a hospital ward, and frantic friends and family are trying to get him home.

To compound the family’s worries, Shaun suffers from a health condition called ulcerative colitis - a long-term illness where the colon and rectum become inflamed, which has worsened because of a bacterial infection.

Shaun with his wife Kimberley | Kimberley Magee | Kimberley Magee

The ex-soldier, who served in Afghanistan with the Scots Guards, is not receiving all the treatment he needs and has drastically lost weight, raising fears he may die on the island.

He needs a blood transfusio but his Dominican laywyer says he can’t find a donor.

In the meantine, the family is struggling to pay medical and legal bills, on top of living expenses.

Appeal fund set up

Now a GoFund campaign jas been set up to help them, with the aim of raising up to £30,000, although any money rised will help.

So far the fund has attracted £4,275.

Shaun Magee's health has deteriorated in the Dominican Republic. Photo: Kimblerley Magee | Kimblerley Magee

Shaun’s wife Kimberley Magee says he has never been in trouble with the police and made a genuine mistake, but time is running out.

She said: “My husband served in the armed forces in the 5 Scots regiment for years.

“He is a good man, he goes above and beyond for his family and friends, he has worked so hard his whole life to make sure his loved ones have what they need.

“He has just become a dad again to a little girl who he has never met and if I don’t get the help I need he will never get the chance to meet her.

“No human deserves to be treated like this, you wouldn’t even treat animals like this, he is a broken man, and just wants to be home with his family. “

No one is helping us

“We have done all we can and no one is helping us, I went out to social media for help to get his story out there.

“We are scared that he will die in Dominican Republic and we need help to get the big people with power to help get him home..

“We as a family are financially struggling to cover my husbands medical bills, the cost of living over there for him and solicitors funds.

“We would appreciate any donations. I just want to get him the help he desperately needs so he can come home to his family where he belongs.”

To help with the fund visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/8xq6h-help-save-my-husband-life