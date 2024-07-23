Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has turned a hobby which started during lockdown into a new high street business.

Sarah Vearling has opened a new personalised item gift shop in Church Street, Blackpool.

The new shop, appropriately named Sarah’s Personalised Items, offers customers a wide range of different customised coasters, water bottles, candles, and cushions and more. Customers can also place individual orders to have their own designs and photos on any of these products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business is run by Sarah Vearling, who originally lived in Northampton but has moved to Blackpool and started this new business.

She said: “We literally just moved up here, the kids have left home, and we wanted to move up the coast. All of this I started doing in lockdown, and it got to the point where it was too much to take to fairs, fates, and things like that because it was too heavy. I wanted something more permanent so people could come in and see the things I do.”

The owner of the Sarah's Personalised Items, Sarah Vearling | National World

The business began trading on July 20.

Sarah said: “Whenever we come to the seaside, it always tended to be Blackpool - so that’s why we chose here.

“We have had plenty of people through the door, some sales, and really positive feedback from everybody, so hopefully, things are going in the right direction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can visit and place orders for personalised gifts on a range of different products.

Sarah said: “If you have a family pet and you want that on a coaster or cup, I can do that as well.”

Products take around an hour to be personalised if the photo is provided by the customer and is of good quality.

Sarah said that the shop wasn’t one hundred per cent finished and that there were still some little things to sort out, such as moving towards creating new t-shirts and similar products, but urged customers to come in and si Hi.