We've had lots of people through the door at Sarah's Personalised Items in Blackpool & lots of great feedback
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sarah Vearling has opened a new personalised item gift shop in Church Street, Blackpool.
The new shop, appropriately named Sarah’s Personalised Items, offers customers a wide range of different customised coasters, water bottles, candles, and cushions and more. Customers can also place individual orders to have their own designs and photos on any of these products.
The business is run by Sarah Vearling, who originally lived in Northampton but has moved to Blackpool and started this new business.
She said: “We literally just moved up here, the kids have left home, and we wanted to move up the coast. All of this I started doing in lockdown, and it got to the point where it was too much to take to fairs, fates, and things like that because it was too heavy. I wanted something more permanent so people could come in and see the things I do.”
The business began trading on July 20.
Sarah said: “Whenever we come to the seaside, it always tended to be Blackpool - so that’s why we chose here.
“We have had plenty of people through the door, some sales, and really positive feedback from everybody, so hopefully, things are going in the right direction.”
Customers can visit and place orders for personalised gifts on a range of different products.
Sarah said: “If you have a family pet and you want that on a coaster or cup, I can do that as well.”
Products take around an hour to be personalised if the photo is provided by the customer and is of good quality.
Sarah said that the shop wasn’t one hundred per cent finished and that there were still some little things to sort out, such as moving towards creating new t-shirts and similar products, but urged customers to come in and si Hi.
The coasters are three pounds, and the most expensive products are the tumblers, which are £15, and the cushions, which are £12.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.