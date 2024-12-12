Wyre Council council has identified four projects it believes could breathe new life into Fleetwood’s waterfront.

Councillors have been working with external specialists Arcadis on a masterplan aimed at transforming the area along the waterfront at Fleetwood.

The plans were signed off on Tuesday and officers will now begin developing business cases to underpin the four projects, designed to breathe new life into the town.

These include:

Redeveloping Marine hall to create a place that features a restaurant, offices and event spaces alongside the Marine Hall theatre.

Refurbishing Fleetwood Leisure Centre – investing around £16million to upgrade the existing sports and pool facilities. The complex, once finished, will be known as a health and wellness centre.

A reconfigured pomade to better connect the waterfront facilities with the town centre.

Enhancing and developing the beach hut to provide standalone ‘glamping’ pods to tap into the staycation market.

By starting work in earnest on these more detailed plans, the council hopes to be poised to bid for any Government-funded programmes which become available, as well as be in a prime position to market the Fleetwood seafront site at key events to attract inward investment.

Leader of Wyre Council Councillor, Michael Vincent, said: “We want Fleetwood to be an exciting and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

The town has a fascinating history, a dramatic coastline and stunning heritage assets such as the art-deco Marine Hall theatre which has stood proud for almost 90 years.

“We are committed to building upon that and attracting investment and funding in the future to support the town to reach its full potential.”

He added: “The regeneration plans are a real blueprint for success.

“They have the potential to deliver a wide range of new and exciting activities to complement existing visitor attractions such as Fleetwood Market and the Museum and promise a real boost to the local economy.”