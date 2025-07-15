Volunteers are helping to ensure that rail visitors arriving directly outside Blackpool’s famous Pleaure Beach Resort have a good impression before they even enter the amusement park.

Volunteers are helping to ensure that rail visitors arriving directly outside Blackpool’s famous Pleasure Beach Resort have a good impression before they even enter the amusement park.

Although residents in town itself would rarely get to use it, the attraction has its own railway station, which is part of the South Fylde line.

A volunteers group meets regularly to spruce up the Blackpool Pleasure Beach train station | Third party

When visitors come in by train from Preston, the station is the first thying they see as they disembark - and members of the Friends of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Station group meet up regularly to ensure it’s looking spic and span.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort welcomes nearly 6 million visitors annually. This makes it one of the most visited attractions in the UK.

Waterloo councillor Diane Mitchell helped to establish the Friends group last year.

It now boasts 11 dedicated volunteers who give their time and energy to keeping the station looking its best. From litter picking to flower planting, each volunteer plays a part in enhancing the station’s environment.

The group also enjoys coming together socially over coffee, strengthening community ties and sharing ideas for future projects.

Coun Diane Mitchell helped set up the Friends group for Blackpool Pleasure Beach train station | Blackpool Council

In one new initiative, Armfield Academy has joined forces with the group on an art project that will see students’ work displayed along the station platform.

The project will celebrate 200 years of rail travel in the UK and highlight everything that makes Blackpool a great place to live and visit.

Councillor Mitchell said: “As a Waterloo councillor, I was approached by Tony Ford, the Chairman of the South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership, who asked me if I’d be interested in setting up a Friends group for the station.

“I said I’d be delighted and it’s gone from strength to strength. There are two main aims - firstly to create a good impression of the town as soon as visitors arrive.

“Secondly, to try and encourage people to leave their cars behind and come by train. The station is right there at the Pleasure Beach, there’ no headache trying to find a place to park.

Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort has its own train station | National World

“And if people want to go into Blackpool itself afterwards, our iconic trams are just across the road.”

She added: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people coming together to support their local station. I’d like to thank Tony Ford, Chairman of South Fylde Line Community Rail Partnership (SFL CRP), Caroline Holden from Community Rail Lancashire (CRL), and the Community Payback Team, who have all made vital contributions to the station’s upkeep, particularly with heavy gardening and painting tasks.”

Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Station group is encouraged to get in touch with Councillor Mitchell directly at [email protected].