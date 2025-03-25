A couple with five children say they are caught between a mouldy house in poor condition and the threat of impending eviction in just a matter of weeks.

Cassie and Michael Edgington, both aged 32, have lived in the house on Exchange Street, North Shore, fo three years and say the issues with damp have become progressively worse.

The couple fear the damp is having a detrimental effect on their youngest child, six month old Ciannu-Rose, who has a heart condition, respiratory problems a low immune system.

Cassie and Michael Edgington and structural damage in their home in Blackpool | Third party

Of the couple’s other four children, oldest child Macauley, 15, struggles with severe mental health problems.

The couple are frustrated at the poor condition of the house - but say an even bigger problem is their impending eviction and not being able to find a suitable property for themselves and the five children.

They say they are facing eviction because the lending bank is reclaiming the property from the absent owner over mortgage issues, meaning they will have to leave in a matter of weeks.

The couple, who are full-time carers for little Ciannu-Rose, say Blackpool Council is trying to help them find a suitable property but it is taking longer than expected and time is running out.

Damage in the house of Cassie and Michal Edgington in Blackpool | Third party

Cassie said: “ One of my sons has severe mental health problems. Our six- month old little girl was born at 34 weeks and has had meningitis, bronchitis influenza and covid and she also has a heart condition and she has a really low immune system.

“She keeps getting poorly in this house and the mould isn't helping her respiratory problems.

“Our rented property is full of damp and black mould, the ceilings are falling down and we have a massive gap in the window where the baby sleeps and the house is just in disrepair.

Baby Ciannu-Rose Edgington has health problems | Third party

“To add to all of this we have received a letter stating our property is going to be repossessed by the mortgage collectors.

“We have been in contact with the local council to help us with housing but due to the shortage they have said there is a long list of people waiting to be housed and that it may be quicker for us to rent privately

“But due to the fact of my son’s disabilities the council requires us to have a 5 bed property and there aren't any available.

“We are currently waiting on our section 21 and we will be required to be out of the property with 8 weeks (6 months if goes to court) the property we are is as been valued today and is going to be put up for sale as of next week and I am trying to get funds together so I can rehome myself my husband and my 5 children.

“The problem with private rent is the expense - we can’t afford it.

“I just want a decent house for us and the children.”

The landlord could not be contacted for comment.