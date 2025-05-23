A remarkable piece of Blackpool’s transport heritage has been discovered on the edge of Blackpool’s Grade II listed Stanley Park.

When chartered surveyors James Scott Associates set up their office in the park’s Grade II listed gatehouse,they decided to tidy up some of the surrounding gardens.

It was while they were clearing some overgrown bushes that they discovered a 1920s , cast iron bus shelter which had been hidden for years.

The bus shelter near the Stanley Park gatehouse is uncovered | Third party

The paneled, green-painted shelter, which was formerly a handy dropping-off point for people visiting the park, gradually fell out of use and then literally disappeared from view under a mass of wild foliage.

Now the shelter is going to be renovated and transformed into a central feature of the garden. Restoration work has already been carried out on the gatehouse.

The park itself is owned and overseen by Blackpool Council, with help from the Friends of Stanley Park.

Inside the shelter, with overgrown shrubs | Third party

Scott Leadbetter , director of James Scott Associates, said: “Since moving into our beautiful heritage office in the park last year, we’ve been on a mission to breathe life back into both the building and the gardens surrounding it.

“This week, while clearing away some overgrown trees and landscaping the grounds, we made a brilliant discovery — a 1926 Edwardian-style bus stop, built the same year Stanley Park opened!

“Although it had sadly been bricked up and hidden from view, its original charm is still intact.

The restored gateshouse - one of two either side of Stanley Park's moan entrance | Third party

“We’re now restoring this lovely structure and making it a central feature of the garden here at James Scott Associates. It is just one more step in our mission to preserve and enhance Blackpool’s historic gems.”

The business acquired the gatehouse in May 2024, when it was in a severely dilapidated condition. The building had been subjected to vandalism and arson, with extensive internal fire damage, penetrating damp issues, and windows boarded up.

Since taking possession, the firm has undertaken a comprehensive programme of restoration, including cleaning the original slate roof tiles, full internal refurbishment, and external redecoration—transforming the neglected site into a thriving local business premises.

Vintage overhead photograph Stanley Park's main entrance (the James Scott gatehouse is the one on the right) and the original bus shelter is seen on the far right of the photo | Third party

Now, attention has turned to the gardens and landscaping, where the 1920s bus stop was revealed.

Scott Leadbetter added: “This discovery is a rare and unexpected gem. We’ve always known the building had history, but uncovering an Edwardian-style bus stop in our grounds was incredible. We're proud to be playing a part in preserving Blackpool’s heritage—this cast-iron structure deserves to be seen and celebrated.”

The team plan to preserve and sympathetically restore the bus stop as a feature within the landscaped grounds, with the aim of re-connecting it visually and historically to the public realm.

Stanley Park was designed and built in the 1920s, under the eye of noted landscape architect and town planner, Thomas Mawson, and officially opened on October 2 1926 by the 17th Earl of Derby.