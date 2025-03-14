We've brought a pool to our school and it's helping pupils learn to swim

Royles Brook Primary in Thornton has had a pool brought in to school - and it's paid off | Royles Brook Primary School

What better way to offer swimming lessons to pupils than to bring a pool into school?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s what they’ve done at Royles Brook Primary School in Thornton - and it’s had a profound effect on water confidence and swimming ability in just a few weeks.

The school hired the services of a company called Pro Sport Coaching and had a portable, 10m, warm water pool brought onto the Church Road site, set inside a large marquee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royles Brook Primary in Thornton has had a pool brought in to school - and it's paid off | Royles Brook Primary School

It was hired for a three-week block of time and the school ensured that all year groups at the 298-pupil school had a chance to go in the water.

Head teacher Jen mckinnon said: “It’s been incredible and we will be doing this again next year.

“The current curriculum is requiring all children to be able to swim 25m by the time they leave school but we found that quite a few of our pupils had never been in a swimming baths and were frightened of going in water.

The pool's marquee at Royles Brook Primary School | Royles Brook Primary School

“When you have to take children out to swimming baths you've got the transport costs, the time away from lessons and the opportunity of only about 20 minutes in the water at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We decided to look into a better alternative - and we’ve found one.

“By bringing the pool into school, the overall costs are the same but we can guarantee all the children have twice as much pool time.”

Mrs Mckinnon said that in just three weeks, a sizable number of children had gone from being non-swimmers to be able to swim 25 metres unaided, from just four sessions.

And she added: “The pool comes with its own swimming instructor and lifeguard, and is located in the safety of the school. It’s win-win all round.”