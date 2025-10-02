A Blackpool family whose baby son died on the operating table for eight minutes say they want to support others who find themselves in heartbreaking situations.

Ryan and Emily Waterhouse welcomed baby Carter eight weeks early and weighing just 3lb on July 27, via emergency C-section at Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital, after medics grew concerned over his reduced movements.

But within 24 hours, the neonatal ward knew something wasn’t right - and the following weeks have been filled with every emotion high and low as little Carter continues to battle several health problems. The journey is one neither Ryan or Emily expected, and now they are bravely sharing their story in the hope others will benefit.

What happened?

After Carter’s birth, an X-ray on his stomach showed it was very inflated and required further expertise - so the next day he was transported to Manchester St Mary’s neonatal, where they currently remain.

On arrival they carried out further tests where they discovered Carter had intestinal volvulus (where part of the intestine twists around itself), which required immediate surgery - and there was a high risk he might not survive the surgery.

With Emily still in Blackpool Hospital, the couple made the decision that she should discharge herself and travel to Manchester, should the worse happen. “I thought it would be best for her to be here with myself and Carter in Manchester as soon as possible. due to his size and vulnerability there was a high chance he wouldn’t make it through the surgery and the last thing I would want to do is break the news to Emily over the phone”, said Ryan, 30.

Cardiac arrest

During the opetation, Carter suffered a cardiac arrest while having part of his bowel removed and died for eight minutes. But the resuscitation team stepped in and miraculously got his heart beating again, and the operation proceeded. He was moved to ICU for 48 hours while he recovered, and has since undergone further surgery to fit - and then remove - two stomas. Carter has also been diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) - a condition Ryan’s mum also has.

The couple have been living in Ronald McDonald House in Manchester for six weeks, with no date set for them to leave. They have also been supported by Emmie Kitchen in Manchester which provides a homely meal for the families in the accommodation plus Buttony Bear, which provides help for children with stomas.

Turning it into a positive

Now the couple want to start their own charity or foundation to help other people who find themselves in a similar situation. Ryan said: “It’s been challenging mentally and physically. Watching your son go through everything Carter’s been through and come out from it, you have to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It gives you a second wind to keep going, and it made us think about others.

“We realised that there must be a lot of people in our situation who don’t know what support is out there. We’ve been lucky in that we have each other, but what about the single parents or those who don’t have any family? And before we got the place at Ronald McDonald House, I was travelling back and forth from Blackpool to Manchester all the time. Some people don’t drive or can’t do that, so they can’t be there all the time.

“I’ve also been fortunate in that I work for BAE and I’ve been put on 12 weeks neonatal leave. But I used to be self-employed, and this wouldn’t have been the case. Because although we’re not living at home, we still have a mortgage and bills to pay, and other expenses living here that we wouldn’t at home. It’s a struggle and all of these things are added stress in an already stressful environment.

“Also, with my mum having CF, I’ve had a background of being in hospitals and so it was less of a shock for me to be here. My wife has struggled more, and to be fair, it is a real eye-opener seeing all the other children and their families. Unless you’ve been through this, you don’t understand. It’s emotions but it’s also practical things like the language medics use.”

Although their focus is currently on Carter and hopefully getting him home for Christmas, Ryan and Emily, also 30, now want to raise awareness of what help is available and put on fundraisers.

If you can help Ryan and Emily with any fundraising or charity ideas, email: [email protected]