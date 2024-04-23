Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been some speculation on social media that the popular operator is to turn the Victoria Hotel in Cleveleys into a Wetherspoons outlet.

The Vic, as it is known locally, has been empty since last year and owners Sam Smiths have so far not found applicants to take it on.

The Victoria Hotel pub in Cleveleys has been closed since last year.

It is just a few blocks down Victoria Road West from an existing Wetherspoons pub in the town, the Jolly Tars.

However, there has been speculation that with the recent closure of Wetherspoon’s Thomas Drummond pub in nearby Fleetwood that the chain was looking to open another one nearby.

Sign up for our free newsletters now A spokesman for the company, which runs some 900 pubs across the country, said: “It’s not us, we have no plans.”