Blackpool music teacher Kate Fard has retired after a wonderful career supporting the children at Westminster Primary Academy to realise their musical dreams.

Kate began as a peripatetic teacher enabling a small number of children to learn instruments. This quickly developed and Kate has spent the last 30 plus years teaching every single child at Westminster how to keep time, read music, play instruments and sing!

Kate was instrumental in setting up and leading various bands, orchestras and ensembles both at Westminster and across the town. One of these was BASSO, which is Blackpool Council’s longest running ensemble, the Blackpool Schools Symphony Orchestraand has been going for over 20 years. The Orchestra caters for pupils learning the full range of instruments – Strings, Brass, Woodwind and Percussion. It is open to all pupils studying an instrument, and the music studied caters for all levels of ability.

Currently the Orchestra has pupils aged from 9 to18 from Blackpool Primary and Secondary Schools, Sixth Form, Park Community Academy and Lancashire Schools. An amazing achievement, bringing children from across the county together to share their creativity.

Headteacher of Westminster Primary Academy, Beth Latham said “Another ensemble we are particularly proud of at Westminster is the First Beat Orchestra. Each Thursday evening the halls of Westminster are filled with the melodies as children present and past along with members of staff, practise and perform together.

“Kate has provided opportunities for children to appear on stage, enter competitions and represent their school across the county and has created memories for hundreds of children which they will never forget.

“Recently Kate has led the school to becoming a Music Ambassador School; an award given to celebrate those schools who lead the way in music education, performance and innovation. Something that Kate has done in spades over her years at Westminster.

“Kate Fard will be greatly missed, but we have promised to keep raising the roof with our singing and providing as many opportunities as possible for our children to continue pursuing their musical interests. Time for a well-deserved rest!”