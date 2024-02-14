News you can trust since 1873
Weru UK shows support for Winter Warmers Appeal

Lancashire-based glazing company Weru UK was proud to support Coastal Radio DAB with its recent Winter Warmers appeal.
By Melissa ChawnerContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:31 GMT
Collecting hats, socks, gloves, scarves, jumpers and coats, the firm acted as a donation location for the appeal to help the homeless on the Fylde Coast.

The items of clothing were donated to charities including Helping Hearts Fylde, The Streetlife Trust, The Salvation Army and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid (FCWA).

Ross Dickens, Operations Director of Weru UK, commented: “This year was our first taking part in the Winter Warmers campaign, and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community during our collection for the appeal. Customers, local residents and our own staff at Weru UK all kindly donated their old clothing to help those in need.”

Ross continued: “These charities work extremely hard to support those who need it across the Fylde Coast, so we are very pleased to be doing our bit to help them out.”

Weru UK is based at Amy Johnson Way, Squires Gate, Blackpool and was established more than 38 years ago. The business serves a UK-wide client base with its unrivalled approach to installation and customer service, from its national support centre and impressive 8000sq ft showroom.

For more information about Weru UK, visit https://www.weru.uk/ or call 01253 341444.

