Some 50 Year 10 pupils fom nine Fylde coast schools did themselves proud during a special debating event at Blackpool town hall.

The young people from Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde came together to debate in the Blackpool Sixth Peace and Conflict school competition.

It gave the pupils the opportunity to debate and exchange views in Blackpool Council’s majestic council chamber.

The competition forms part of the Blackpool Sixth Form Excellence Programme which is designed to provide pupils with a platform to gain skills to progress on to university, further education and competitive apprenticeships.

The debate sessions support the development of oracy, vocabulary and public speaking skills.

The student’s ‘Peace and Conflict’ debate was the culmination of a four week programme provided by Blackpool Sixth Form College which saw students discussing issues such as the war in Afghanistan, looking at ethical debates and philosophy and being given an introduction to Oxford Union debating.

VIP judges for the final event included, Blackpool Mayor Coun Kim Critchley, Deputy Mayor Coun John Boughton and Coun Major Adrian Hoyle.

Participating schools and academies:

Blackpool Sixth Form College

South Shore Academy, Blackpool

Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde

Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde

Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, Fleetwood

Garstang Community Academy, Garstang

Carr Hill High School, Kirkham

Millfield, Science & Performing Arts College, Thornton Cleveleys

Fleetwood High School, Fleetwood

The overall competition winner was Cardinal Allen Catholic High School and the debate winners Hodgson Academy.

Peter Wright, Teacher of Classics at Blackpool Sixth Form College who organised the event, said: “The feedback from the pupils and staff has been brilliant and they say that they got so much out of their time at Blackpool’s Town Hall which was a perfect venue for this type of debating competition.”

The Mayor of Blackpool, Cllr Kim Critchley, commented: “The enthusiasm shown by the students and the quality of their speeches was so impressive. They had obviously put a lot of work into their presentations and it was inspiring to see how well each school performed. Well done to everyone who took part.”