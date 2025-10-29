A Lancashire pub has been named as one of the best in the UK for food in a brand new prestigious ranking.

The Good Food Guide, Britain’s authority on eating out since 1951, had today launched ts inaugural list of 100 Best Pubs in Britain, in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and supported by Tracklements and Koffmann’s Potatoes.

Despite the doom and gloom picture of Britain’s pubs, with closures currently averaging one per day in 2025, The Good Food Guide is celebrating the nation’s thriving appetite for genuine pubs with proper food and proper beer – and the growing number of venues that are delivering it.

Taking the No. 1 spot in Britain is The Highland Laddie in Leeds, a 100-year-old city centre institution that reopened in April 2025 whilst the Readers’ Choice Award was awarded to The Broad Chare in Newcastle.

Do any Lancashire pubs feature?

Only one pub in Lancashire has been named in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs in Britain.

The Parkers Arms in Newton-In-Bowland, near Clitheroe has been ranked as the 39th best in the UK.

This rural country inn was taken over by business partners Kathy Smith and Stosie Madi in January 2007 when it was just a derelict abandoned landmark but now it is consistently named as one of the best foodie pubs in the country.

Kathy Smith and Stosie Madie with the Hairy Bikers who featured Parkers Arms in the Hairy Bikers Go North series in 2021. | Parkers Arms

What has the Parker Arms said about its latest accolade?

Co-owner and head chef Stosie, who was born in Senegal and lived in The Gambia before moving to Clitheroe, said: “We are delighted once again, to be flying the flag for Lancashire, because we have been at the Parkers Arms for 19 years this January and when we first took over, I don't think anyone hardly knew where Clitheroe or anything around it was. And every year, we are always so, so proud to make sure people know all about the beautiful area that we live in by highlighting what we do with seasonal locally produced food.

“We've been in the Good Food Guide, top 100 a few times, you know, like the local restaurants and stuff. This is the first time they've put this award on and with it being a pub award, I think it's very special that that we're in it, because being a pub is a very special thing for us.”

Asked why that is, Stosie, who has worked with Rossendale local Kathy since 1989, answered: “Well because we are a pub, we are not a restaurant only. We pride ourselves in being independently owned, investor free, family owned, and hands on. You can walk in and have a pint at the bar with a packet of crisps, or you can just sit down and order one thing off our Walkers ‘walk in’ menu, if you will, or you can go all out and have a three course meal. So we're a great dining pub that's very nationally renowned, but we're also very much a pub, you know, you don't have to book a table to have a meal.

“Parkers Arms is a very unfussy place. It’s a no frills, down to earth country place where you come and be as casual as you want or as dressed up as you want, It's very, very comfortable and very welcoming. For me, this is very important because a lot of pubs, I find, are not really pubs, they're restaurants, and you have to dress up or you get very supremely fancied up food. Our food is produced just as well with the same top quality ingredients but we really believe in keeping it hearty, rustic and generous. It’s very important for us to get that across, because pubs are a dying breed, you know, and we're a female led business as well so it's fantastic that in the male dominated world of hospitality and invester dominated businesses, a small business keeps doing this so we're very proud.”

Some of the Parkers Arms award-winning pies! | Parkers Arms

When can I get myself down to try their food?

Parkers Arms is open between 12-2pm and 6:30-8:30pm Thursday to Saturday and between 12-4pm on Sundays.

There is currently a half term treat offer on whilst their festive menu is also available to view.

Parkers Arms is closed on bank holidays, including Christmas Day.

You can book online here or by phoning 01200 446236

One of our reporters even visited Parker’s Arms last year for a three course meal and you can read their review here.

What else has been said about the guide?

Editor of The Good Food Guide, Chloë Hamilton, said: “We went searching for the pubs that nail the drinking and dining side of the equation. It turns out the harder you look the more you find, and they’re not all hidden away in the Cotswolds. The Highland Laddie – a city-centre slam dunk – is a very good case in point.”

Jane Jenkins, marketing director at Timothy Taylor’s said: “Timothy Taylor’s is delighted to have taken part in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs campaign celebrating such quality, community-led establishments. Congratulations to all the winners, many of whom serve Timothy Taylor’s Landlord, the UK’s number one cask ale, and a special shout out to The Highland Laddie and the Broad Chare.”

Group CEO and founder of The Food Heroes, Simon Martin, added “We are delighted by the groundswell of support for Britain’s best pubs during these tough times for our industry!” while marketing director of Tracklement’s, Liz Cuff, said: “After the success of Britain’s Best Sunday Roasts in 2024, we’re delighted to support The Good Food Guide in celebrating Britain’s 100 Best Pubs 2025. The fabulous but approachable pub food on show throughout this list goes hand in hand with our award-winning condiments.”

What are the full rankings?

The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs 2025

1. The Highland Laddie, Leeds

2. The Kinneuchar Inn, Fife

3. The Merry Harriers, Surrey

4. The Beckford Arms, Wiltshire

5. The Radnor Arms, Kent

6. Greyhound Inn, Pettistree, Suffolk

7. The Pelican, London

8. The Abbey Inn, North Yorkshire

9. Inn at The Sticks, Carmarthenshire

10. The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire

11. The Eagle, London

12. The Barrington Boar, Somerset

13. The Sun Inn, Dedham, Essex

14. The Kerfield Arms, London

15. The Broad Chare, Newcastle – Readers’ Choice Award

16. Church House Inn, Devon

17. The Killingworth Castle, Oxfordshire

18. The Felin Fach Griffin, Powys

19. The Gunton Arms, Norfolk

20. The Plough, Rye, East Sussex

21. The Bath Arms at Longleat, Somerset

22. The Parakeet, London

23. The Rat Inn, Northumberland

24. The White Hart Inn, Essex

25. The Pipe & Glass, East Yorkshire

26. The Bull Charlbury, Oxfordshire

27. The Farmers Arms, Devon

28. The Devonshire, London

29. Hop Pole Inn, Somerset

30. The Waterman’s Arms, London

31. White Horse Holme, Norfolk

32. The Olive Branch, Rutland

33. The Old Wharf Inn, West Midlands

34. The Star Inn, Harome, North Yorkshire

35. The George at Burpham, West Sussex

36. Fox & Hounds, Hertfordshire

37. Tichborne Arms, Hampshire

38. The Bull Inn, Totnes, Devon

39. Parkers Arms, Lancashire

40. The Woolpack Inn, Gloucestershire

41. The Double Red Duke, Oxfordshire

42. The Cat Inn, West Sussex

43. The Canton Arms, London

44. The General Tarleton, North Yorkshire45. The Anchor, Walberswick, Suffolk46. The Camberwell Arms, London47. The Brisley Bell, Norfolk

48. The Swan, Suffolk

49. The Riverside at Aymestrey, Herefordshire

50. The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe, Norfolk

51. The Kirkstyle Inn & Sportsman’s Rest, Northumberland

52. The Grove Inn, Devon53. The White Hart, Fyfield, Oxfordshire

54. The Silver Cup, Hertfordshire

55. The Anglesea Arms, Hammersmith, London56. Heathcock, Cardiff57. The Feathers Inn, Northumberland58. The Anchor & Hope, London59. The Taybank, Perthshire & Kinross60. The Queens Arms, Somerset

61. Hare & Hounds, Glamorgan

62. Applecross Inn, Highlands

63. The Punch Bowl Inn, Cumbria

64. The Clachan Inn, Dumfries & Galloway

65. The Bull Freehouse, Troston, Suffolk

66. The Exmoor Forest Inn, Somerset

67. The Ship Inn, Northumberland

68. The Bell at Selsley, Gloucestershire

69. The Tamil Crown, London

70. The Millbrook Inn, Devon

71. The Drunken Duck Inn, Cumbria

72. The Bull’s Head, Herefordshire

73. Dylan’s at The Kings Arms, Hertfordshire

74. St Kew Inn, Cornwall

75. The Pilgrim, Buckinghamshire

76. The Howard Arms, Warwickshire

77. The White Horse, Churton, Cheshire

78. The Alford Arms, Hertfordshire

79. The Plough, Bolnhurst, Bedfordshire

80. The Cotley Inn, Somerset

81. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon

82. Kilchrenan Inn, Argyll & Bute

83. The Red Lion, Isle of Wight

84. The Greyhound Inn, Letcombe Regis, Oxfordshire

85. The Halfway at Kineton, Gloucestershire

86. The Crown, Hastings, East Sussex

87. The Bonnie Badger, East Lothian

88. The Owl Hawnby, North Yorkshire

89. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow, Derbyshire

90. The Surprise, London

91. The Leicester Arms, Kent

92. The Old Eyre Arms, Derbyshire

93. The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford, Devon

94. The Longs Arms, Wiltshire

95. The New Inn, Herefordshire

96. The Duck at Yeoford, Devon

97. White Horse, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

98. The Gurnard’s Head, Cornwall

99. The Manor House Inn, Somerset

100. The Bunch of Grapes, Rhondda, Pontypridd