The famed local proprietors of the beloved Blackpool-based San Marcos Italian restaurants are gearing up to open a third premises.

Already operating two successful establishments - Caesar’s by San Marcos on Cedar Square and San Marcos on Topping Street - the family-run business and doyens of hospitality recently signed the lease for a brand new premises on Highfield Road ahead of opening their third restaurant.

What’s more, the new place represents something of a homecoming - as Lucia Frankitt explains, the eatery’s very first restaurant was on Highfield Road, having opened its doors back in 2002 before moving to a larger space in 2008.

“The 2002 Highfield Road restaurant was only little; a few tables and chairs and, of course, no bar,” said Lucia. “It was insane, people were queuing up to get in, so in 2008 we took over Booths on Lytham Road and turned that into the new San Marcos. Then Covid came and we ended up leaving after all those years and after all those awards we’d won, including one from The Gazette!”

Famed for their traditional recipes and delicious home-cooked food, Lucia says the secret behind their success is sticking to what works and what they know food-wise. “Old school and traditional is old school and traditional for a reason and we have to give people what they want, not what anyone else wants,” she said.

“I always tell our chefs not to change the traditional family recipes because they work - no need to mend something that’s not broken. I think people love that we’re traditional because all this modern-day cuisine is alright if you’re not hungry, but I can read things on menus at Italian or Spanish or French restaurants and I think ‘that just doesn’t go’.

“They mess about with dishes and add too many ingredients until you’re not eating traditional food at all, you’re eating something no one’s ever heard of,” added Lucia. “That’s why our traditional angle is important and why we’ve been so successful over the years - our recipes never change and customers know what they’re going to get.”

Lucia is also part of the proverbial Blackpool catering scene furniture. “I was born above the Picador Club on Henry Street, the first nightclub in Blackpool, and they all used to come,” said Lucia. “Lulu, Engelbert Humperdink, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Johnny Kidd & the Pirates…

“Back in the day, Brian Epstein brought the Beatles down to see my dad and said ‘I’ve got a brilliant band here, Arnold, they’re going to be big these lads, I’m telling you now’. They turned up with their funny haircuts and my dad, who had his own rock and roll band at the time called Jock Strap and the Knackerchackers, was a bit jealous.

“They played Love Me Do and Ringo Starr wasn’t very good on the drums at the time, so my dad used that as an excuse when they asked for £50 a night to say ‘Are you out of your mind, Brian? What do you think we are, millionaires? Come back when you can sing and when you can play the drums’ And my mum said ‘And come back when you’ve had your hair cut properly!’ Absolutely brilliant - they fired the Beatles, unbelievable.”

Looking ahead Lucia says that, despite not yet having an opening date in mind, she’s already received plenty of intrigue as to when the new restaurant will open. “We’ve signed a lease and we’re going home… I say ‘we’, I’ve retired really but I can never retire but it’s in the name of my daughter Cinzia Goldie and Stephen Coles.

“I’ve been in catering all my life and I can’t work physically anymore, but I’m teaching the business to my son-in-law George and Stephen so they can take over with my daughter,” added Lucia. “We’re so excited - football’s coming home, we’re coming home, and we’ve got so many people asking when we’re opening. We’re very excited about it all.

“It’s good fun, we’ll always have weekly entertainment like Andy Knight and Irene Silva, and we’re well established in Blackpool, so we hope to continue to serve our loyal and new customers alike. It’s a fabulous premises.”