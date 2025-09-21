BESSIE, a one-off Edwardian roadster kit car that was built in the 1970s especially for Dr Who, who at the time was played by Jon Pertwee

Lytham residents Dave Crolla and Julie Whitfield, who are co-owners of the iconic TV car BESSIE from Doctor Who, have stepped up their fundraising efforts for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by collecting donations at their recent joint birthday celebration at Lytham Hall.

Dave, who turned 75, and Julie, who turned 60 just a day later, asked guests to donate to Rosemere instead of bringing gifts. The event raised £400, which will be added to the £381.16 already raised by the couple through appearances with BESSIE at local car shows.

Julie said: “We are immensely grateful to all our family and friends for donating so generously.”

The pair are regulars at events like the annual Lytham Car Show, which also supports the charity. Visitors are invited to sit in BESSIE and take photos in exchange for a donation. Julie recalled the car’s history: “It is lovely reminiscing about when BESSIE was on display in the Blackpool Dr Who Exhibition run by my late husband, David Boyle.

“When the museum closed its doors for the last time in 2009, David and I rehoused BESSIE at our home in Lytham. In recent years, Dave and I became the custodians of BESSIE. Dave is a much loved, larger than life character, who loves to be seen driving BESSIE around Lytham. He has also carried out a lot of restoration work on BESSIE.”

Dave was diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in October 2021. Julie explained: “As he recovered from life-saving treatment, the thought of getting back behind the wheel of his beloved BESSIE was the incentive he needed to win his fight with cancer.

Thanks to the expertise, dedication and compassion shown by the team at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Dave is now enjoying excellent health. After he finished his treatment in early 2022, Dave was determined to ‘give something back’ to Rosemere, which saved his life.”

Julie also spoke about BESSIE’s enduring popularity: “It’s amazing how many people still recognise BESSIE. She first appeared in Dr Who back in the 1970s when Jon Pertwee was the 3rd Doctor. She made her final regular appearance in 4th Doctor Tom Baker’s first story, Robot.

Julie and Dave celebrate their birthdays at Lytham Hall but their gifts went to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation

She also reappeared in special episodes, The Five Doctors in 1983, Battlefield in 1989 and Dimensions in Time in 1993. Her last appearance was in The Name of the Doctor in 2013 when 11th Doctor, Matt Smith, appeared in his final episode. The 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, has yet to sit in BESSIE.”

Julie and Dave have hosted several notable visitors in BESSIE, including actors Sylvester McCoy (7th Doctor), Sophie Aldred (Ace), and Steve Pemberton (Strackman Lux). Julie added: “As avid Benidorm fans, we enjoyed a delightful conversation with Steve about his role as Mick Garvey in the hit sitcom.”

Together with friends Rochelle, John, and Dylan, the couple takes BESSIE to car shows and parades, hoping to increase their total donations to over £1,000 in 2026.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Julie and Dave on their milestone birthdays. We’re very grateful to them for all their support. I know from personal experience when they have brought BESSIE to our events such as Walk in the Dark and Walk the Lights, there’s a huge amount of public interest in her.”