We're thrilled we're no longer classsed as a B&B - we're a hotel

The operators of a thriving Backpool hotel have successfully had the establishment confirmed as a hotel by lawful certificate - instead of a B&B.

The Sefton Hotel at 16 Northumberland Avenue has been taking in guests for a number of years but was it was classed as a B&B.

Now they have successfully applied to Blackpool Council for use of premises as a hotel via the granting of a Certificate of lawful use at the property.

The applicants told the council, in planning documnets: “The existing / previous use of the property is as a Bed and Breakfast, within use class C1.

“Continued use within use class C1 is proposed as a small boutique hotel. Our model of a boutique hotel of which we provide overnight accommodation for guests will have no more than 10 bedrooms.

“Our attention to detail and service is the priority for every guest. The location of the property is entwined in design throughout the building and we often work with local brands for this design and staff as well.

“Local connection makes the stay feel more authentic for guests. We are smaller in size to larger hotels and focus on a unique and personalised experience.

“By providing a more personal approach to hotels, we get to know each guest, their reason for staying or nature of their stay and assist in curating a memorable visit using all the hotel's amenities and the local area.

“Excellent service is at the centre of each guest experience and something we pride ourselves on. Providing a more intimate experience often results in repeat bookings. We focus on a distinctive design and unique spaces to distinguish us from the larger hotels. “

Applicants may seek lawful use for a hotel when already operating as a B&B to gain official recognition that their use is lawful.

In this case, the applicants wish to replicate the model elsewhere and requited the certificate to do so.

The distinction between a B&B and a hotel can be blurry, and a lawful development certificate provides certainty that the use aligns with the Town and Country Planning Act , even if the operator believes their B&B already functions as a hotel or has permitted development rights to do so.

Considering the application, the Head of Development Management at Blackpool stated: “On the balance of probabilities it is considered that the use as proposed would be a hotel falling with Use Class C1, as is the current lawful use of the property.

“The proposal would not constitute a material change of use requiring planning permission. As such, a Certificate should be granted .”