We're staging a Polish Grand Finale fundraising bonaza in Blackpool

Blackpool’s Polish community is coming together next weekend for a major celebratory fundraiser.

And they are inviting people from the town to join them.

The Grand Finale of WOŚP (The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity) is an annual fundraising event among Polish communities which raises vital funds for medical amenities in that country.

Beata ‘Becky’ Wszelak is organiusing the Grand Finale fundraiser in Blackpool | Submitted

It has been held among the Polish diaspora for the past 33 years.

Last year, Blackpool resident Beata ‘Becky’ Wszelak, who runs the Rolled up Taste of Poland on Topping Street, set up a branch of the charity in the resort and raised £2,700.

Now she is coordinating a second one, which takes place at Yates bar, Market Street, on Sunday January 26, from noon until 7pm.

There will be entertainment and food throughout the day.

The number of Blackpool residents born in Poland rose from just over 1,600 in 2011 (1.1% of the local population) to around 2,300 in 2021 (1.6%)

Becky said: “As well as being a fundraiser, it is a chance for the Polish community to come together - and also the wider community too.

“I think it is important that all the communities come together, like the businesses on Topping Street who are so supportive of each other.

“This year we will be raising money for children’s oncology facilities across Poland.

“The Grand Finale is a really important moment in the lives of Poles all over the world - and I wanted us to get involved here in Blackpool too.”

On the day there will be performances by singers and DJs, auctions and other attractions.