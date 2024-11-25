We're serving up roast dinners to 140 people who would be alone on Christmas Day

Heather Johnstone (centre) with mum Christine and son Isaac, aged 10 | Third party

A big-hearted family and a team of kindly volunteers will have their hands full on Christmas Day - serving a festive roast dinner to around 140 folk who faced the big day alone.

It will be the fourth time in six years they will be serving-up the Christma treat.

Heather Johnstone, her mum Christine Johnstone and aunt Gillian Ward are inviting guests to the dinner on December 25 at St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s School hall on Poulton Road in Fleetwood.

So far they have around 50 guests lined up to attend but Heather says this year they can accommodate up to 140 people and they are keen for families and individuals to get in touch.

Guests are asked to arrive at 11.30am and dinner is served at noon.

For those struggling to get there, transport is also available.

Mum-of-three Heather, 35, a professional artist and a teacher at Montgomery High School in Bispham, said: "We have 40 volunteers helping us an we alwaus make sure they get fed as well!

“We’re just looking for the diners themselves to get in touch.

“It’s not about people being poor, it’s about them being alone on Christmas Day.

“That is a very lonely day to be all by yourself, especially when you know other peopl are with their families.

“It’s surprising how many people will be on their own - we’ve had some really heartbreaking stores over the years.”

Flashback to 2019, when Heather Johnstone (centre) and fellow volunteers made Christmas Day special in Fleetwood | Third party

Heather says they always try and shop locally for their supplies.

This year they will be buying no less than 12 turkey crowns, possibly one or two more.

Much of that food as been ordered from Fleetwood-based food wholesalers, Trevors.

Heather said they had also been helped by a donations from St Wulstan’s & St Edmund’s RC Church, with other Fleetwood churches making funding pledges as well.

Other funds came in from Coastal Radio, via a JusgGiving page.

What inspired the festive dinner?

Heather said was originally inspired by the plight of a relative who had to spend Christmas Day in hospital and, despite the best efforts of ward nurses, missed out on all the family festivities.

She added: "I would also like to hear from working families who are still on low wages and struggling in these difficult times, with food and fuel bills rising.

"If saving the cost of the Christmas meal leaves a little extra for presents, it will be worth it.”

Heather said she had been contacted by people from as far afield as York and Ken who wanted to attend the dinner but didn’t realise it was in Fleetwood.

She said: “There are obvious issues all over the country.”

To find out more about the event, contact Heather and the organisers through Healthier Fleetwood or phone Heather on 07958 558135.