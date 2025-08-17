Contributed

As part of a new operation, Blackpool Police recently took to the town’s streets as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday August 15, the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Blackpool Task Force, Blackpool Council, and Blackpool BID all worked together to complete what they called ‘a day of action in the town centre.’

“You may have seen a lot of police activity around the Town Centre and we wanted to tell you more,” read a police statement. “As part of the Neighbourhood Summer Of Action, the aim of today's Operation was to act on community feedback to tackle anti-social behaviour, aggressive street beggars and drinkers, and make the streets safer and more welcoming for residents and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault reported in Blackpool | Contributed

As part of the multi-agency operation, the authorities say that they issued 30+ public space protection breaches; one public space protection ticket; 16 community protection warnings; 4 community protection notices; and 4 arrests for public order, breach of criminal behaviour order and notice, and assaults.

“We hope that today's activity sends a message that we will act on community concerns and will not tolerate antisocial behaviour in our town,” police said.