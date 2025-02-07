Blackpool Carnival is coming back with a bang this summer - and organisers are looking to involve the entire community to make it bigger than ever before.

The carnival is a celebration of Blackpool by the people who live in the resort, involving live music and dance, fun activities like tug of war and beach football, plenty of stalls and much more besides.

One of the highlights is the colourful parade which rolls down the promenade from North Pier to South Pier, including fancy dress costumes, bands and classic vehicles.

All the latest plans and details of the event are being broadcast on a regular basis by the recently launched Blackpool Community Radio BCR.

The very first version of Blackpool Carnival was a major spectacle held back in 1923 and it was revived by volunteers in 2017 to create a free event for local people and the community, backed by a Lottery grant of £10,000.

Although last year’s event had to be postponed due to a disappointing response from parade participants, this year there has been far more interest.

When is Blackpool Carnival?

This year Blackpool Carnival takes place on Sunday July 6. The all day event will officially get underway at noon and continue until around 10pm.

There will be two performance stages on the day. with local musicians and other acts gettig a chance to perform on the Waterloo Stage while the St Chad’s Stage will feature Caribbean acts and reggae.

The Comedy Carpet will feature dancing and multi-cultural events.

On the beach, meanwhile, there will be tug of war, beach football, volleyball and there are also plans for an assault course.

What they say

Carnival chairman Geoff Moore said: “This is above all a community event, so we are wanting as many community centres, schools, businesses, Scouts, Guides, local armed forces, dance groups, everybody locally to make contact and help the Committee to make this event,one of the most popular, successful and enjoyable event in the year.

“Our aim is that within a few years, this will be one of the biggest events in the calendar, because it is all about us, the local people coming together as one, showcasing what this great town is really all about.”

Sean Ryan, who runs Blackpool Community Radio, said: “A key part of what we do is supporting Blackpool Carnival and making it a mahor success for our town and the communities around it.”

To get in touch, visit Blackpoo; Community Radio at https://blackpoolcommunityradio.com/phone the Blackpool Carnival landline on (01253), email on [email protected] or visit the dedicated Facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/blackpoolcarnival/?locale=en_GB