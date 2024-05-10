Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another protest rally is to take place tomorrow over over the vile smell emanating from Fleetwood’s landfill site which some say is making them ill.

A large group of residents will be meeting at the top end of Jameson Road on Saturday (May 11) from 9am until lunchtime.

The controversial landfill site, operated by Transwaste Ltd, is further down Jameson Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents say the smell, described as being like rotten eggs or rotten onions, is unbearable and not getting any better.

Some residents say it has given them headaches and others have suffered nosebleeds.

Fleetwood resident Allison Rowe, one of 2,500 members of the ‘Action against Jameson Road, Fleetwood Landfill site has smell’ group on Facebook, is one of the main organisers.

An earler Stop the Stinkn protest in Fleetwood in April

She said: “We are doing this because we want this awful landfill site to be shut down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Transwaste have not demonstrated that they can run this site correctly and should never have had permission to take it over.

“People in Fleetwood are being poisoned, these emissions are already having a detrimental effect on people’s health.”