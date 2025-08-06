A new sandwich shop is set to open in Cleveleys at the end of this month.

And the location may be familiar to fans of the former Taylors of Cleveleys Bakery, one of the most popular bakeries on the Fylde coast before it closed.

The new sandwich shop will be located in the very same premises, at 29 Anchorsholme Lane East.

The as-yet-unnamed business is the dream of couple Paul Geoghegan and Emma Brambles, who are currently sorting out the final details before the launch.

Paul runs his own plumbing business, M&M Plumbing & Property Services, while Emma has worked in the family fish and chips shop.

Now they have gone into business together for this first-time venture.

Paul, 45, said: “We thought it would be good to open in the former Taylors shop - it was so well known and seemed perfect to base our business there.

“We’ll be offering cold sandwiches, made freshly on the premises, and hot chicken and other things as well.

“Emma will be working behind the counter, I’ll still be working in my own business but I'll be there to help out at weekends.

"It's an exciting venture and we can;t wait to open.”

There was no need to submit a ‘change of use' planning application for the premises as it was already coveted for that purpose, which gave the couple a head start.

But Paul added: “We’ve already been in touch with Blackpool Council regarding food hygiene and other issues, just to let them know in advance what we’re planning and to seek any advice over what we need to do.

“I think it’s good to start on the right footing and to know beforehand what kind of things you need to sort out.

“Now our big launch is just a few weeks away.”