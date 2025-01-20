Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fleetwood school says it is still no nearer to identifying a mystery problem smell which caused two closures - despite rigorous tests.

St Wulstan's & St Edmund's Catholic Academy, on Poulton Road, had to close on Friday last week and on another day the week before, because of the smell.

The odour is described as being ‘an unpleasant chemical smell’.

In a desperate effort to get to the bottom of the mystery, a string of organisations were consulted for help.

Advice has been sought from the fire service, environmental health at Wyre Council, Cadent, a pest control firm, roofing contractors, a drainage firm, air conditioning and heating engineers, the police, Diocesan buildings team and United Utilities and a report was made to the Health and Safety Executive.

But despite all that, no one has any idea what is causing it.

The issue is thought to be unconnected to a problem smell at Fleetwood’s landfill site.

A spokeman for the Blessed Edward Bamber Catholic Muiti Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “On Friday January 10, there was an unidentified smell on a main teaching corridor at St. Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Academy.

“Checks were carried out over the weekend and as there were no further reoccurrences of the smell, the school reopened to all staff and pupils on Monday January 13.

“The smell returned in the afternoon of Wednesday January 15, so the school evacuated in line with advice from the Fire Service.

“The school was closed to pupils on Thursday January 16 Friday January 17 and online learning was sent home.

“This was to allow a wide range of investigations to take place and to plan for next steps.

“Despite a significant number of professionals attending the school site and advising, the source of the smell has still has not been identified.”

The Trust continued: “In line with the recommendations from the Fire Service, the school has CO2 monitors which also measure humidity, temperature and ventilation along the main corridor.

“We had all electrical equipment PAT tested in line with the guidance also. On Sunday, an additional gas detection monitor was installed.

“Despite many visits and advice, we are no further in establishing the cause of the intermittent unidentified smell.

“The school has put plans in place for alternative locations in local schools for classes in direct access to the main corridor for this week whilst we try to get to the bottom of what it is to avoid needing to evacuate again.

“Areas which have not been affected are being used by other year groups.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to parents and carers for their understanding, support, and patience during the recent closure of the school for safety reasons.

“We understand that this unexpected situation caused some significant disruption to their routines, and we deeply appreciate how they managed the challenges that came with it.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families is always our top priority, and their cooperation during this time is making it possible for us to continue to investigate the issue.

“We are immensely grateful for the support shown to St. Wulstan’s from other schools, both within and beyond the Trust who have housed classes, loaned minibuses and drivers.

“We are fortunate to have such a strong and caring school community, and we look forward to continuing to work together to maintain a safe and nurturing environment for all of our pupils and staff.”