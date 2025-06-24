Blackpool’s three council-run Family Hubs are aiming to reach as many people as possible by launching a new campaign to shine a light on what they offer.

The three hubs, in North Shore, centreal Blackpool and South Shore, are one stop shops with free activities and support for local families.

Blackpool's three family hubs are aiming to reach out to more people in the town. | Blackpool Council

The new campaign aims to simplify what the hubs offer into four key areas for the year ahead—learn, play, support and brew, and aims to help as many families in Blackpool as possible.

What the hubs offer

Each of the three hubs provide families with easy access to a range of services under one roof including HENRY (Health, Exercise, and Nutrition for the Really Young), family support service Better Start Blackpool, drug and alcohol support service Horizon, SENDIASS (Special Educational Needs and Disability Information, Advice and Support Service) and Citizens Advice, plus a range of NHS services.

The three family hubs are located on Gorton Street [Central Family Hub], Dingle Avenue [North Family Hub], and inside Palatine Leisure Centre on St Anne's Road [South Family Hub], with a number of spoke sites now available too.

What they say

Following the launch of the campaign, Coun Jim Hobson said: “Campaigns like this are so important as we want all Blackpool families to know about the invaluable help and support on offer at our family hubs.

“The three hubs and their spoke sites are easily accessible for families in Blackpool and act as a one stop shop for children to learn and play, families to get support, and for parents to have a brew and form new friendships.

Coun Jim Hobson supports the new launch at Blackpool's Family Hubs | Third party

“The first years of a child’s life play a huge role in building the foundations for their future, so it’s great that residents can visit our family hubs.

“There’s something for all the family whether it’s seeing a health visitor, accessing support around special educational needs or disabilities, advice around housing and debt, or just attending a fun session. It’s an open-door policy and the team will be on hand to support you.”

Learn

Babbling Babies and Chatting with Children are just two of the fun and friendly sessions that focus on developing children’s speech, language and communication skills through play, interactions and story and rhyme time. Parents also receive an early talk card which helps to continue learning at home.

Play

The hub timetable is packed with a range of Stay and Play sessions designed for children and young people of all ages. This includes After School Fun, Busy Builders, and Dance and Move, with new activities regularly added during half-term and summer holidays.

Hub sessions are inclusive of all children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Support

The hubs can offer support with debt, housing, stopping smoking, drug recovery, parenting or relationships, and residents can access a range of advice through their local family hub.A number of organisations and local services regularly host sessions across the hubs including Horizon for drug and alcohol support, Clevr Money for debt advice, Citizens Advice Bureau for legal or debt advice and Talking Therapies for mental health support.

For those newly stepping into parenthood, support is available from conception and beyond. Birth registration is now available at North Family Hub every Monday, with health visitors and midwifes now located in each hub.

Brew

For new parents, leaving the house for the first time can seem daunting and the Family Hubs have launched free Sip and Share coffee mornings.

These coffee mornings offer parents and carers the opportunity to chat to others in a similar position to help with regaining their confidence.

These parents can also attend the hubs’ Parent Carer Panels which have been developed for local parents to come together and share their experience of different services and activities in the community.

Find out more about the offer available at www.blackpool.gov.uk/FamilyHubs