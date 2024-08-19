We're Italian band Los Fastidios and we've just released our Rebellion Fest video and song - Back to Blackpool
Los Fastidios, descibed as an Italian Oi! band which is a subgenre of punk, loved their time in Blackpool so much they wrote a somg about it.
And the band, originally formed in Verona in 1991 after beng inspired by the UK punk scene, shot a joyous video in the resort to go with their new song, aptly called Back in Blackpool.
Vocalist Enrico said: “We're thrilled to finally share the official music video for our acoustic song "Back To Blackpool."
“We filmed it during the Rebellion Punk Music Festival 2024, together a lot of friends from all over the world.
“That's what we call music: unity, love and good vibes!”
Their name, roughly translated, means Thje Annoyances in English.
Songs of Los Fastidios deal with common life situations, as well as promoting equality, socialism and fight against discrimination.
Rebellion Festival includes bands from all over the world and fans also come from far an wide as well.
