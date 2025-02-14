A previous protest against the emissions from the landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood | Third party

Protesters who have had to endure a vile chemical stink for more than a year are to stage another demonstration next weekend.

The campaigners will be making their point against the operators of the Jameson Road Landfill site in Fleetwood, which is the source of a stench likened to rotten eggs.

They will be meeting up on the junction of Fleetwood Road and Jameson Road from 9am until around noon on Saturday February 22.

The peaceful protest will follow on from a public meeting about the smell, which is beiung held at St Wulstan’s Church hall on Friday February 21, at 7pm.

The site is run by Transwaste Ltd and the problem is being monitored by the Environment Agency (EA).

In a recent development, Transwaste have approached the Environment Agency for a permit variation application which would give them permission to run the tipping bay.

The tipped waste would be transferred to dump trucks that would take the waste to final disposal in the landfill.

The Environment Agency is still seeking views from the local community and interested groups about this application. The consultation will run until Monday March 17, 2025.

The Jameson Road landfill site in Fleetwood | Third party

What the protesters say

One of the campaigners, Jess Brown, of Action Against Jameson road Landfill said today: “We are making our point about the poisonous stink which is ruining our lives and possibly even affecting our health.

“We are also protesting against the proposed permit variation that has been put in, which will allow them to accept double the amount of waste.

“We’re worried that will mean double the amount of odour.

“There is still an ongoing odour even though the deadline to fix it all was meant to be Monday February 10.

“We’re on Friday now and it's still stinking and the Environment Agency were meant to take regulatory action if it got past that but they’re still tipping so we’re not very happy.”

Councillors from Fleetwood have been invited to the public meeting next week

MP and councillor

Lorraine Beavers, who is not only the MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, but a councillor on Wyre Council, recently raised the issue in Parliament and called on more to be done about the problem by the Environment Agency, as residents had suffered nosebleeds and headaches.

She also stated on social media : “I have written to Philip Duffy, Chief Executive of the Environment Agency, about the worsening situation at Jameson Road.I have requested an urgent meeting to discuss what further avenues for enforcement are open to them."

What EA says

EA said in a new statement on its Community Update site today: “Transwaste finished the repairs on the recently damaged temporary capping on Monday (10 Feb) and we have visited site since and confirmed this is complete. Transwaste are now increasing their gas extraction process this should reduce the risk of any landfill gas odours in the community. This includes putting in additional gas extraction wells. We expect that works carried out recently will assist in minimising the risk of odour from the site.”

The Agency added: “If Transwaste doesn't have the necessary plans in place, and we have any concern about their ability to meet the conditions of their permit, we will consider appropriate action. We expect Transwaste to prioritise preventing community impact and to be transparent about their work.

What Transwaste says

Transwaste says: “The permit variation being sought is to allow lorries to tip into a walled concrete bay with the waste then being moved to the cell by tipper trucks. The benefit is that lorries spend less time on site and we can place the waste more accurately. We are not looking to increase the amount of waste being tipped or disturb the old Cell 5 which caused the previous odour problem.”