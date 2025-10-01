Blackpool Council has this week advertised a new post for a Wildlife Officer, a move welcomed by campaigners who have long called for greater protection of animals at Stanley Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creation of the role follows years of campaigning led by Brambles Wildlife Rescue supported by members of the public who responded to council consultations on Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Campaigners say the appointment marks a “vital step forward” in ensuring wildlife at the park can live free from harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Brambles Wildlife Charity who predominantly covers Longridge and Ribchester area said: “This new role is a direct result of the relentless campaigning for the rights to life without harm for wildlife at Stanley Park and of all those who stood up and spoke out. Thank you to everyone who responded to the consultations and made their voices heard.”

Brambles was consulted by the council throughout the development of the job description to ensure that the post would meet the needs of wildlife welfare across the borough’s parks.

The charity says it is “not before time,” pointing to years of concerns about injuries and deaths linked to irresponsible fishing and dogs being allowed off leads in sensitive areas.

Hope as new role is set to safeguard swans at Stanley Park after multiple deaths. | National World

The council has previously introduced restrictions requiring dogs to be kept on leads around the lake and limiting fishing to permitted zones, following pressure from Brambles and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Wildlife Officer will be tasked with ensuring these rules are fully enforced working with a team of volunteers to improve protection for birds, mammals and aquatic life.

Campaigners hope recruitment for the position will move quickly so that an officer can be in place before the winter season.

A spokesperson from Brambles Wildlife Chairty said: “We thank Blackpool Council for doing the right thing for wildlife and look forward to working in partnership with the new officer.”

The announcement has been dedicated to the memory of animals harmed in the past, including swans and other birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brambles spokesperson said : “This is for Jesse, Doris and all the other wildlife that have been killed or injured over the years. Their suffering has not been in vain.”

The Wildlife Officer vacancy is currently being advertised on Blackpool Council website.