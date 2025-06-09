We're frantic with worry over our missing friend, Dave Roberts
Dave Roberts works and lives at The Regal Hotel in Cleveleys town centre but was last seen on Wednesday and didn’t turn up for work the next day.
One of his worried friends said: “We are all frantic. Dave left the Regal Hotel Cleveleys on Wednesday night - he works and lives there - and headed towards Blackpool.
“He never turned up at the hotel Thursday morning and hasn’t been heard from since.
“We are desperate becasue this is so out of character fr him.
“We’ve shared all over Facebook to get his face out there.
“He’s originally from Llandudno but hasn’t gone home. More concerning is he hasn’t even contacted his elderly ill parents who he’s very close to.”
Eryl Restall, who runs the Regal Hotel, is his employer and friend and said: “Dave was upbeat on Wednesday, there was no reason for him to disappear. None of it makes any sense and we’re really concerned for him.”
Lancashire police said: “He’s on our books as a missing person and we are making enquiries to try and find him. “
If anyone sees him they can phone 101, quoting log number 1368 of June 5. “
