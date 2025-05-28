We're fighting for the protection of one of Blackpool's loveliest greenspaces

Residents fighting to protect a precious greenspace in front of their homes will make their case at a key council meeting next week.

But their campaign has been likened to a David versus Goliath struggle because the plans they are opposed to are part of a vital, multi-million pound coastal protection project.

The land is just to the south of Little Bispham tram station and is well known to cyclists, dog walkers and people out for a stroll.

Residents who live in seafront flats at Little Bispham are unhappy about plans to set up a works compound, for a sea defence scheme, right in front of their homes | National World

It is also directly in front of residents living on Wilvere Court, who say they moved there precisely for the seafront view.

But that could change if proposals to use the land as a works compound for ongoing coastal defence work get the go ahead.

The plans to extend sea defence works in Anchorsholme are set to begin this year.

The Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme provides coastal flood protection to over 5,000 properties and Blackpool Council successfully applied to the Environment Agency last year for £11m in order for additional work to be carried out.

That work is being undertaken by Balfour Beatty.

Next week, Blackpool Council’s planning committee is being asked to consider an application for coastal defence works comprising of construction of rock overlay to existing concrete revetment and construction of rock groynes on the foreshore; with associated works including modifications to beach access arrangements and construction compounds at Land at Promenade, Sea and Foreshore, West of Tram Tracks (Kingsway to Norkeed Court, Queens Promenade, Anchorsholme), Blackpool.

The application comes before the committee on Tuesday June 3.

This is a major project and the residents of Wilvere Court’s 36 apartments in Little Bispham – and other nearby residents – say they are fully in favour of the works.

But they are opposed to the element involving the use of the green space as a compound, and argue that other sites would be less disruptive, including the possibility of continuing to use the current compound at Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys.

Resident Carol Orme said: “This compound would be right in front of people’s homes, and there will obviously be issues with dust, noise, light and major disruption.

“Apart from being an issue of mental wellbeing it is also about a loss of greenspace. The council talks a lot about the loss of greenspace, well there is a real danger that one of this area’s best will be lost, not just for a year or so, but well into the future.”

A representative of the residents will be addressing councillors at the meeting.

Also attending, on behalf of the residents, will be Norbreck councillor Julie Sloman.

She said: “No one is against the coast protection scheme but we feel there are serious issues about the location of this works compound.

“The next phase of this coastal protection scheme will continue up to Gymm Square. We fear that if this compound opens here, it could be there for a decade.

“So next week we’ll be fighting our corner. There is no one else supporting us, so it’s down to ourselves.”

Blackpool Council said it undertook a consultation into the Anchorsholme Coast Protection Scheme during which residents were asked to submit their views on the proposals.

It said that by earlier this year more than 100 responses were received which would be considered as part of the planning process.

A design and access statement submitted with the planning application says: “The scheme will retain the beach as an important local amenity for existing and future generations.

“The loss of the beach without the installation of the groynes, would not only be harmful to the character and appearance of the area but would also result in the loss of a large area of beach habitat.”