We're close to installing our 60th lifesaving defibrillator in a public place on the Fylde coast

By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Feb 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:17 BST

A community group originally founded by three Fleetwood woman is now close to setting up an amazing SIXTY lifesaving defibrillators in public places on the Fylde coast.

Starting from June 2021, the Wyre and Fylde Community Defibrillators Fundraising group has made it its mission to fit as many of the devices as possible..

The campaign was started by Helen Crane, Gillian Gallagher, and Gilly Atkinson, who raised money through local fundraising initiatives to buy the devices.

Helen Crane (right) and Gillian Gallagher (left) in the early days of the defib camapignHelen Crane (right) and Gillian Gallagher (left) in the early days of the defib camapign
Helen Crane (right) and Gillian Gallagher (left) in the early days of the defib camapign | National World

By May 2022 they had raised enough money to fund 17 defibrillators, which at that time cost £1,200 each, getting them installed across Fleetwood, then into Thornton and Cleveleys.

Fast forward into February 2025, they have just seen the installation of their 59th device, this time at Smileys Premier on Waterloo Road, Blackpool.

Their aim is to get their 60th one set up in time for their fourth anniversary in June this year.

Helen said: “We had a meeting with Micheal from Smileys Premier on Waterloo Road in Blackpool this morning.

“We are pleased to say our number 59th public access defibrillator is being placed, thanks to a £500 donation from Micheal.Thank you for your support

“Number 60 is also in talks, so hopefully, we can get our 60th installed by our fourth year anniversary .”

A defibrillator, also known as a "defib", uses an electric shock to restore a normal heartbeat. Defibrillators can be used to treat cardiac arrest and dangerous arrhythmias.

Helen, 35, of Fleetwood, said: “You don’t need to be trained or have qualifications. The device will talk you through what to do step by step, even giving a rhythm for compressions. The device, once in place, will analyse the heart beat and only give a shock if required so it can not harm anyone.

"If you can help the person in the first three to five minutes you've got a high chance of saving their life but every minute after that lessens their chances”.

For more information about the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/wyreandfyldecommunitydefibs/?locale=en_GB

