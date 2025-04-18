Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s very first Restaurant Week has officially concluded following eight days of bustling venues, pop-up events, and clear demand for more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 celebration of Blackpool’s vibrant food and drink scene ran from Thursday, March 27 to Thursday, April 3, featuring more than 25 venues offering exclusive menus, tasting events, and incredible deals.

The goal was to encourage both locals and visitors to explore the town while supporting local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s very first Restaurant Week has officially concluded - but the 2026 dates have already been announced | Visit Blackpool

With set menus from £20.25 and £25.25, 2-for-1 offers and live cooking demos, the event spotlighted Blackpool's diverse culinary offerings and gave everyone a reason to try something new.

Sue Grindrod, Managing Director of Blackpool BIDs, said: “This was the first time we’ve done anything like this in Blackpool, and the response has been fantastic.

“Businesses have told us they’ve welcomed new faces and loved being part of something that brought the town together.

“We’re so excited to confirm the event will be back in 2026, and we’re already looking at ways to make it even bigger and better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year’s Blackpool Restaurant Week will take place from Thursday, March 12 to Thursday, March 19, 2026, building on the success and excitement of this year’s launch.

Abingdon Street Market became the event’s epicentre, with daily pop-ups and chef takeovers, while venues across the town, from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the Promenade, created a buzz throughout the week.

Jake Whittington, Managing Director of The Little Blackpool Leisure Company and Vice Chair of the Town Centre BID Management Group, said: “We wanted to create something that felt fresh and exciting, and we’re proud of what’s been achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the buzz at Abingdon Street Market to the feedback from businesses, it’s been a great week for the town, and we can’t wait to build on this success next year.”

The campaign was supported by Blackpool Town Centre and Tourism BIDs, alongside Lytham Festival, Blackpool and The Fylde College and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Marco’s New York Italian, located at the Holiday Inn, also played a key role as an event partner.

Many venues also used the occasion to raise funds for Hospitality Action, a charity supporting hospitality workers across the UK.