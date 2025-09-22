Fylde’s coastline is set to benefit from cleaner, healthier bathing waters thanks to a landmark agreement between Fylde Council and United Utilities that will deliver major new infrastructure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has agreed to sell a long-unused parcel of land at Graving Dock Road for £35,000, paving the way for United Utilities to construct three large stormwater storage tanks.

Together these tanks will be capable of holding around 14,000 cubic metres of excess rainwater during periods of heavy rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will help to prevent storm overflows from spilling into the sea and improving water quality along the Fylde coast.

The initiative forms part of United Utilities’ Better Rivers, Better Northwest programme, a multi-million-pound regional investment designed to dramatically cut the number of storm overflow discharges and protect the natural environment.

Graving Dock Road - Fylde’s beaches set for cleaner waters as council land sale unlocks major environmental investment. | Fylde Council

Although the Graving Dock Road site had been unused for years due to its landlocked position and history as a former landfill the deal ensures it will be transformed into a vital piece of environmental infrastructure.

As part of the project United Utilities will clear invasive Japanese Knotweed, remove contaminated material and carry out all essential groundworks before installing the new tanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde Council’s Lead Member for Environment, Councillor Thomas Threlfall, said: “I am pleased to see United Utilities focusing on improving surface water management in Fylde.

“This fantastic partnership demonstrates how we can turn unused Council assets into real benefits for our community. By releasing this site, we’re enabling vital infrastructure that will protect our precious bathing waters for generations to come.

“Cleaner beaches mean healthier environments for our families to enjoy and a more attractive coastline for the thousands of visitors who contribute to our local economy.”

Site preparation works are already underway and once operational the storage tanks are expected to make a significant difference to water quality across the area.