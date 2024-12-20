Take a look below at how a new Blackpool restaurant, which only opened over the summer, feels like it’s getting on after five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flavour Fusion Restaurant in Blackpool has recently opened and has been a hit with local foodies | National World

Flavour Fusion, which specialises in food from Kerala in India, opened on Church Street in July.

When we visited the restauran at th time, of its two directors, Smitha Thankachan told us: “ We are coming from the southernmost part of India, a place called Kerala, which is very famous for backwaters, coconut trees, and these spices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to bring traditional Kerala food to Blackpool so that the people of Blackpool will know how different that is from the other part of India."

Flash forward to now and we returned to Flavour Fusion to find out how it has found its first five months.

Mrs Thankachan told us: “It has been a learning curve for us, in the initial months we focussed on building a reputation with the locals and our customer base. We have taken feedback from people and we are trying to fine tune our menu according to the feedback.”

Read More Blackpool & Fylde planning applications from last week awaiting a decision inc changes at McDonalds

While the restaurant had a positive start in Blackpool, they say there were still some issues that they faced early on, including staff and ingredient shortages as well as increases in price for ngredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to the restaurant having to change some small things on the menu as a result.

Mrs Thankachan said: “We did have some issues with staffing and sourcing ingredients, we always try to maintain the quality and the price. We made sure that every meal is crafted to the best quality and with the best service as well.”

Nevertheless Flavour Fusion say the the restaurant has been a hit with local foodies.

Mrs Thankachan said: “The support from the local community has been incredible. I would like to thank a lot of people for good reviews on platforms such as Google and Trip Advisor. This has garnered a good amount of customers and word of mouth has played a big role in building a big customers base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the dishes of at the Flavour Fusion Restaurant in Blackpool. | Flavour Fusion Restaurant

Common feedback that the restaurant had in the first few months was that their portions were very generous, so much so that some customers were taking the restof their meals home as a takeaway after eating at the restaurant.

Customers of Flavour Fusion have also said that they wanted more variation in the spice for different dishes and this is something the restaurant has taken on board and now caters to customers who would like their dish more or less spicy.

Some of the most popular dishes include Biryani and Paratha which is a kind of light, crispy flatbread that goes well with lots of different dishes.

The restaurant will be serving a new Christmas menu over the festive season and will be open every day apart from Christmas day itself.