Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We talked to the owners of Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie about their first three months in Blackpool to find out how the town had welcomed them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie in Blackpool town centre opened in August, hoping to wow Blackpool foodies with their top quality local produce.

The delicatesen is located on Clifton Street and offers a wide range of foods, alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The co-owners, Damian Bailey and his partner Nigel, ran a delicatessen in Scotland before moving to Blackpool where they also run a B&B as well as their new charcuterie.

Three months on from Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie’s opening, we went back to speak to the ownersy o see how it’s been going.

Co-owners Damian said, “It’s gone really, really well. We opened in August this year, and it is really going well. We have gone from strength to strength, and we have had a lot of local repeat business, which is really what we were hoping we would get, and we have got it.”

Damian (left) and Nigel (right) Bailey the owners of Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie | National World

Over the past three months, the business has held two events that they say have both been very successful; the first being a grand opening event that filled the venue and attracted several bloggers and writers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently the charcuterie hosted a cheese and wine evening which was not only full, but also had a waiting list.

According to the owners, one of its visitors recently was man who had run a delicatessen in Cleveleys 30 years ago but had to shut it down due to competition from large supermarkets selling similar products.

However Bailey’s Cheese and Charcuterie say that almost all of the products available cannot be found in supermarkets.

Bailey Cheese and Charcuterie | National World

Damian added: “We really appreciate it and customers have been telling us that this is something they have wanted for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our most popular products are the Artisan Cheeses because you can’t buy them anywhere else in Blackpool. Also, our cheese tasting boards and people love them.”

The business plans to host many more events similar to the cheese and wine tasting butwith different products.

Other plans include hiring more staff to keep up with customer demand if it keeps on the positive trajectory that it is currently on.