We're Blackpool business Bailey Cheese and Charcuterie & this is how we're doing three months after opening
Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie in Blackpool town centre opened in August, hoping to wow Blackpool foodies with their top quality local produce.
The delicatesen is located on Clifton Street and offers a wide range of foods, alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks.
The co-owners, Damian Bailey and his partner Nigel, ran a delicatessen in Scotland before moving to Blackpool where they also run a B&B as well as their new charcuterie.
Three months on from Baileys Cheese and Charcuterie’s opening, we went back to speak to the ownersy o see how it’s been going.
Co-owners Damian said, “It’s gone really, really well. We opened in August this year, and it is really going well. We have gone from strength to strength, and we have had a lot of local repeat business, which is really what we were hoping we would get, and we have got it.”
Over the past three months, the business has held two events that they say have both been very successful; the first being a grand opening event that filled the venue and attracted several bloggers and writers.
More recently the charcuterie hosted a cheese and wine evening which was not only full, but also had a waiting list.
According to the owners, one of its visitors recently was man who had run a delicatessen in Cleveleys 30 years ago but had to shut it down due to competition from large supermarkets selling similar products.
However Bailey’s Cheese and Charcuterie say that almost all of the products available cannot be found in supermarkets.
Damian added: “We really appreciate it and customers have been telling us that this is something they have wanted for a long time.
“Our most popular products are the Artisan Cheeses because you can’t buy them anywhere else in Blackpool. Also, our cheese tasting boards and people love them.”
The business plans to host many more events similar to the cheese and wine tasting butwith different products.
Other plans include hiring more staff to keep up with customer demand if it keeps on the positive trajectory that it is currently on.
