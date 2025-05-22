The operators of the Fleetwood landfill site at the centre of thousands of complaints over stinking emissions say the site is playing ‘only a small role’ in the overall odour profile of the area.

Transwaste Ltd announced last week that it had commissioned an independent odour monitoring company to analyse the levels and sources of odour levels in and around the site.

The company said the first results showed that odour levels were low at that time and appeared to originate from a number of sources.

The Jameson Road Landfill site in Fleetwood | Third party

However, campaigners against the site say the Environment Agency has officially logged recent complaints as emanating from the landfill site and they say the smell cannot be confused with anything else.

Transwaste says results showed that during the week commencing May 12 this year, a total of 172 odour tests were carried out across key locations in Fleetwood.

Out of these, 151 tests showed no detectable landfill-related odour, and only 21 detections were attributed to landfill or mixed sources — the majority of which were recorded in areas of low sensitivity, such as the landfill compound and its immediate surroundings.

While 11 detections occurred in high-sensitivity locations — including Springfield Terrace, Cala Gran, Broadwater Entrance, and Browns Lane — those events were intermittent, of low intensity, and influenced largely by prevailing wind conditions.

Environmental campaigner Dr Barbara Kneale | Third party

The landfill operators say the findings support the view that occasional landfill-related odours are now more localised and limited in impact.

Transwaste says that wider monitoring efforts continues to highlight that the dominant odours affecting residential areas - often described as stagnant or faecal in character - now appear to be sewage-related, particularly during periods of low tide and calm or onshore winds.

A spokesman for the site management team, said: “The data shows that we are dealing with a complex environment, where a number of different odour sources interact

“It’s important to recognise that while landfill odours do occur, they are not now the main contributor to the overall odour profile affecting Fleetwood residents. Our monitoring programme is designed to ensure we remain vigilant and respond to any issues promptly.”

Transwaste says that since the start of monitoring, a total of 633 assessments have been conducted, with just 57 confirming any presence of landfill-related odours.

But Dr Barbara Kneale, a member of campaign Action Against Jameson road Landfill, said: "Transwaste are insulting our intelligence.

"There is a real difference between the smell of sewage and the chemical, rotting eggs smell of the landfill.

"There were no complaints before Transwaste reopened the landfill site. There have been thousands of complaints since - that tells you everything you need to know."

People are having to put up with this vile odour – like someone throwing a huge stinkbomb in your garden – on a regular basis.

“And it is affecting people’s heath and wellbeing. This site just needs to be closed down once and for all.”