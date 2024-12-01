We're all diving in the freezing sea at Blackpool to get junior football side to Barcelona tournamnt
Stewart Perrett will be taking a dip in chilly waters every day until Christmas to try and ensure a local junior football team can get to a tournament in Barcelona next year.
Stewart, from South Shore, is supporting the SDFC’s Under-13s team - the Vipers, who have a golden opportunity to represent the recently-formed club at an international event.
The dad-of-two says the project is close to his heart as his son, 13 year old Jayden, is a member of the team, playing in defence. Blackpool man Stewart Perrett will be taking a dip in chilly waters every day until Christmas to try and ensure a local junior football team can get to a tournament in Barcelona next year.
He has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise as much money as possible for the club’s campaign, which entails staying in an hotel for several nights.
Stewart was joined t Starr gate by players from yhe SDFC, mums, dads and club members, including club founder and coach Karl Spencer Davis and wife Kirtsy, who runs the admin side of the club.
Kirsty said: “It’s brilliant what Stewart is doing - especialy now that its getting colder!”
To support’s Stewart’s campaign, visit: https://gofund.me/8a450cef#DailyDipChallenge #CharityChallenge
