We're all diving in the freezing sea at Blackpool to get junior football side to Barcelona tournamnt

By Richard Hunt
Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 17:20 BST

Blackpool man Stewart Perrett was joined by supporters who all took a chilly dive in the sea at Starr Gate for a good cause today.

Stewart Perrett will be taking a dip in chilly waters every day until Christmas to try and ensure a local junior football team can get to a tournament in Barcelona next year.

Stewart, from South Shore, is supporting the SDFC’s Under-13s team - the Vipers, who have a golden opportunity to represent the recently-formed club at an international event.

Stewart Perrett (centre left) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next yearStewart Perrett (centre left) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next year
Stewart Perrett (centre left) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next year | National World

The dad-of-two says the project is close to his heart as his son, 13 year old Jayden, is a member of the team, playing in defence. Blackpool man Stewart Perrett will be taking a dip in chilly waters every day until Christmas to try and ensure a local junior football team can get to a tournament in Barcelona next year.

He has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise as much money as possible for the club’s campaign, which entails staying in an hotel for several nights.

Stewart Perrett (centre) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next yearStewart Perrett (centre) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next year
Stewart Perrett (centre) is joined by young footballers and parents for his daily dip fundraising challenge for junior football club SDFC's Spanish tournament next year | National World

Stewart was joined t Starr gate by players from yhe SDFC, mums, dads and club members, including club founder and coach Karl Spencer Davis and wife Kirtsy, who runs the admin side of the club.

Kirsty said: “It’s brilliant what Stewart is doing - especialy now that its getting colder!”

To support’s Stewart’s campaign, visit: https://gofund.me/8a450cef#DailyDipChallenge #CharityChallenge

