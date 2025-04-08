We're a theatre group looking to raise £10k to boost people's mental health with our Shed project
Junction 4 productions, based at a warehouse Unit 8 at Woodside, on the Whitehills business estate, specialise in providing theatrical props, costumes, scenery building and a rehearsal space for other groups.
It also put on its own productions and is presenting the rock and roll musical Return to Forbidden Planet, at Lythams’s Lowther Pavilion in June 18-21.
But the company, part of Lytham Amateur Operatic Society (LAOS) that was formed in 1904, has also been running a Men’s Shed group since the pandemic of 2020.
Junction 4 wants to create a mezzanine floor at its premises to host the Shed group, because it has run out of space, but the project will is costing a total of almost £20,000.
The company has so far raised just over half the amount needed - £10, 500 from an appeal via the crowdfunding platform, Spacehive.
Bernard Kennedy, chairman of Junction 4, said: “We started running the Shed group during the pandemic, because it was a tough time and it was impacting on people’s mental health.
“We ended keeping the group going and now it's not just for men now, it's for everybody and that's why we call it The Shed. We really value what it does.
“Already we’ve raised our own money towards th emezzanine floor but because of the amount needed, we decided to try a crowdfunding appeal.
“We’ve still got a fair bit to raise but we’ve got 58 days left so we feel we can make it.
“We really need the extra space because our base is packed with props, costumes and scenery -it’s like an Aladdin Cave. The extra floor is the only way we cancreate the space we need within our premises”
