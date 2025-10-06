Ronnie’s Bar and Eatery experienced an unexpected incident over the weekend with its windows smashed and reports of criminal damage, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by independent businesses.

While nights out are part of community life, incidents like these can place additional strain on small local establishments. Independent businesses already face significant pressures from rising operational costs to staffing challenges. For many, even minor disruptions can have a lasting impact.

Ronnie's wine bar and eatery. | nw

Authorities are investigating the matter, Lancashire Police issued a statement: “We received a report of criminal damage to a property on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool at 10:10am yesterday.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0372 of 5th October.”

Responsibility and respect for local businesses and properties remain vital. Ensuring that independent establishments need to be protected as it allows them to continue serving their communities safely and sustainably.

Ronnie’s bar and eatery issued a statement on Facebook: “After a great night at Ronnie's, this is what we came into this morning. We're a small business and things are hard enough as it is for independent businesses, so instead of trying to make things harder for the ones still trying to survive, why not support them!”

Local residents are encouraged to support businesses like Ronnie’s which contribute to the town’s social and economic growth.

A local resident said: “Absolutely vile behaviour! What is actually wrong with people. Such a lovely family, I hope they manage to catch whoever did this.”