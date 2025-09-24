Blackpool has been taken over, not by tourists or cheeky seagulls, but by Abotz one of the UK’s most exciting and provocative street artists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his bold murals and his mischievous, nostalgic cat character Abotz has transformed the town’s streets into a vibrant gallery.

His work demands attention: blank walls are reborn as landmarks, humour and a touch of surrealism that perfectly complements the town’s seaside spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New street artist Abotz paints the walls of Blackpool with colour and social commentary. | third party

Abotz is no stranger to turning heads. His distinctive style which is part social commentary, part playful nostalgia has appeared across the UK, Europe, Japan and New York.

Whether on a towering wall in Tokyo or tucked into a London side street his murals blend sharp wit with accessible visuals always sparking conversation.

Pound (£) signs often appear in the eyes of his characters a biting critique of consumerism and society’s obsession with money.

Abotz said: “Seaside towns are often forgotten in the winter, they're quiet and overlooked, which makes them the perfect canvases for art that sparks curiosity and conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Blackpool is full of nostalgia, history and colour, inspiring me to create work that feels rooted in the local culture.

“Initially I want people to smile, but on a deeper level I want my quotes to spark thought, reflection and conversation. I think street art can transform how we see our environment and connect people through shared experiences.

“I'd love for my work to be part of Blackpool's cultural identity..it's a conversation starter and a reminder that even in winter, seaside towns have fun, creativity and vibrancy at their core.”

There is something uniquely fresh about his Blackpool takeover. The work feels cheeky and celebratory, injecting a cultural edge the town has been craving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Abotz, art has always been about connection. Born and raised in Kilburn, North West London, his creative journey began with tagging before evolving into larger murals that resonate with people of all ages.

New street artist, Abotz paints the walls of Blackpool with colour and social commentary. | third party

Influenced by music, fashion and the community-focused spaces of youth clubs his work bridges subculture and mainstream turning public spaces into canvases for dialogue.

While his true identity remains private his murals speak loudly enough. They capture nostalgia while pushing forward offering reflections on the world we live in.

The town is often defined by its seaside charm that now has a sharper edge. As Abotz leaves his mark Blackpool feels less like a postcard of the past and more like a living breathing canvas for imagination and creativity.

To see more or follow Abotz' work, head to his Instagram handle @abotz_artwrld.