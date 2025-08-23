The former premises of a much-loved Fylde coast bakery which ran for 76 years is now playing host to two buinesses - one of them already open and the other one to launch soon.

Taylors of Cleveleys was based at 29 Anchorsholme Lane East from the late 1940s and was often the go-to place for special occasion cakes and party food.

The business closed in 2023 due to rising fuel costs, bringing an end to an era.

A sandwich shop is set to open next door to Fylde Coat Decorating Centre, in the building formerly occupied by Taylors of Cleveleys

Back in July this year, a new decorating centre opened its doors for business in the west side of the building.

Fylde Coat Decorating Centre was set up by Chris Coates and has now been running for six weeks.

The store aims to become a key destination for decorating supplies across the Fylde coast, offering quality products and expert advice for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, next door on the east side of the building, plans are underway to open a sandwich shop.

The as-yet-unnamed business is the dream of couple Paul Geoghegan and Emma Brambles, who are currently sorting out the final details before the launch.

Paul, 45, said: “We thought it would be good to open in the former Taylors shop - it was so well known and seemed perfect to base our business there.

“We’ll be offering cold sandwiches, made freshly on the premises, and hot chicken and other things as well.

“Emma will be working behind the counter, I’ll still be working in my own business but I'll be there to help out at weekends.

"It's an exciting venture and we can’t wait to open.”

Paul added: “We’ve already been in touch with Blackpool Council regarding food hygiene and other issues, just to let them know in advance what we’re planning and to seek any advice over what we need to do.

“I think it’s good to start on the right footing and to know beforehand what kind of things you need to sort out.

“Now our big launch is just a few weeks away.”