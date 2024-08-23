Well-known Cleveley's car sales site put up for sale with multi-million pound price tag
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kendricks Commercial Estate Agents are offering the 46,000 sq ft Hesketh Car Sales premises in Bispham Road for offers over £2.5m. They say the site is being available for sale due to relocation.
The agent has listed the site as a residential development for sale, despite no planning permisison having been granted. They say: “No planning permission has been passed but we feel confident that planning permission could be passed for a substantial residential development or commercial development, given it's prominent location.”
The car sales business, which has been established for more than 50 years, is still trading as normal from the site.
In June, the dealership was targetted by arsonists. Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of arson after cars and the showroom were damaged by fire. There were no injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.