friends are paying tribute to midwife Amie Barnes | Third party

Friends and family have got together to pay glowing tribute to a much loved midwife who tragically died aged just 37.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amie Barnes, a mum of three who lived in Cleveleys and was working at Royal Preston Hospital, died in her sleep on July 26.

Her unexpected death came as a terrible shock to friends and loved ones, who say her passing has left a huge void in their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends are paying tribute to midwife Amie Barnes | Third party

Now they have decided to pay tribute to her in a uniquely Blackpool way – by having the town’s famous Tower lit up in pink, her favourite colour.

The iconic landmark will be lit up for Amie on the evening of Tuesday September 9, on what woud have been Amie’s 38th birthday.

The pals raised funds to pay owners Blackpool Council £300 to light up the tower in the spcial colour, with the rest of the money £430 raised going towards the charity SANDS (Stillborn and Neonatal Death Society) , a cause close to Amy’s heart.

The charity works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, improve the care bereaved parents receive; and create a world where fewer babies die.

They set up a crowdfunding page to raise the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackoool Tower will turn pink for Amie Barnes next week | Third party

One of Amie’s friends who helped organise the Tower tribute is Olivia Drinkwater, who works as a nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Olivia, 39, said: “Amie was so lovely, she was one of the kind-hearted people who everyone warmed to. She was like breath of fresh air, so loving, humbling and caring and she is so very missed by her family and friends.

“It was so unexpected when she died, we were all devastated.

“Amie worked at Blackpool Vic as a midwife for many years and recently had been working at Preston as a midwife. She had also worked as a bereavement midwife as well. She gave such a lot to Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amie’s funeral was held at Carleton Crematorium on August 15 following by a wake at the Number Three pub.

She leaves three children aged 19, 12 and seven, as well as other family members.

Blackpool Council allows the Tower to be lit up for a special cause and offers a discount for charitable requests.

The council says it welcomes the chance to help good causes, through the famous Tower.