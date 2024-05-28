Preston's Black Horse is CAMRA's Lancashire pub of the year
It is the first time a pub in Preston has been given this particular accolade by CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - since 2001.
Located on friargate, in the centre of Preston, the Black Horse is renowned for its charming atmosphere, historic architecture, and commitment to providing well-kept real ales.
Two years ago it was named as one of only 11 pubs across the country to have new information listed about its interior as part of its Grade II status, in a bid to protect its historic interior.
The “impressive pub” dates from the boom years of Victorian urban pub building, and is the only British pub with entrances on three different streets. The Robinson’s-run pub has become a beloved hub in the community, drawing both locals and visitors with its warm hospitality and much-praised offerings.
This respected CAMRA award follows on from the Black Horse’s win as CAMRA Central Lancashire Pub of the Year, which it has been awarded for two consecutive years.
Dan Taylor, Robinsons’ Business Partner at the Black Horse, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive such a note-worthy CAMRA award.
“After being our local CAMRA pub of the year for two years running, achieving the award for the whole of Lancashire is incredible.
“This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team, and the wonderful support from our customers.
“We try really hard to create a welcoming environment where everyone can enjoy quality drinks and great company, and this award is a fantastic validation of our efforts."
Alongside the Black Horse, Dan also runs another popular Robinsons pub, the Three Mariners in Lancaster.
