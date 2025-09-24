Amajor investment at Weeton Barracks is delivering new sustainable accommodation and a large solar energy project, modernising the army estate in the north west and improving life for soldiers.

A new Single Living Accommodation (SLA) block at the Lancashire-based barracks is nearing completion and will provide 69 modern en-suite bedspaces specifically designed for junior ranks.

Soldiers will move into the block before the end of the year. The building features communal kitchens, dining areas, utility rooms, storage facilities and lounges on each floor.

Advanced sustainable technologies include rooftop solar panels, air source heat pumps and a SMART energy management system which learns how the building is used so that it can operate as efficiently as possible.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, Director Basing and Infrastructure, with representatives from the Army, DIO and Volumec outside the Single Living Accommodation block at Weeton Barracks. | MOD Crown Copyright

The project has been funded under the Army’s SLA Programme and delivered by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) contracting to construction specialists Volumec.

In addition to the SLA a new solar array has been switched on at Weeton Barracks. More than 1,600 panels installed on surplus land will generate over one third of the site's energy needs, delivering cost savings and reducing its carbon footprint.

The installation was funded under the Army’s Project Prometheus an innovative scheme that is delivering solar infrastructure at suitable sites across the Army estate. DIO managed the project delivery working with contractors Mitie & Custom Solar.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, Director Basing & Infrastructure, said: “The delivery of new accommodation and technical infrastructure at Weeton Barracks demonstrates our commitment to looking after our people and modernising our estate.

“These projects will enhance energy resilience, support operational capability, and improve the environments where soldiers live, work and train.”

Warren Webster, DIO MPP Army Programme Director said: “We are immensely proud to have delivered these two projects at Weeton Barracks working in partnership with Volumec for the SLA and Custom Solar, part of Mitie Group for the solar array.

“The investment into Weeton Barracks will provide junior soldiers with modern, high quality and sustainable living accommodation while meeting a significant proportion of the site’s energy needs.”

An example of a communal area at Weeton Barracks. | MOD Crown Copyright

Lt Col Robert Carman, 1LANCS Commanding Officer, said: “The wellbeing of our soldiers is critical to our capability, and it is excellent to see investment in the barracks to deliver a better standard of living accommodation.

“The sustainable features on the new block – combined with our new solar ‘farm’ - will support the operational efficiency of our site.”

The MOD is delivering further investment in the North West building a new office for Defence Business Services staff within Blackpool's Talbot Gateway regeneration project.

The 53,000 sq ft facility will accommodate up to 1,100 staff demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting local economic growth whilst modernising defence infrastructure.

The DBS project is being delivered under the MOD's £5.1 billion Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio which is creating a more modern and sustainable defence estate.

Nationwide, the DEO Portfolio is delivering new and refurbished accommodation for over 40,000 service personnel and their families, plus technical, training and office facilities for more than 64,000 military and civilian personnel.