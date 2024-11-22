Weekend weather forecast for Blackpool as Storm Bert set to bring more snow to UK
The second named storm of the season is set to sweep in on Saturday, bringing more snow over the weekend.
Wind gusts of up to 70mph and heavy rain are expected in some areas as well as the potential of flooding and travel disruption.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Bert starts to arrive overnight on Friday and into Saturday, initially over Northern Ireland.
“As we go through the first part of Saturday morning, it will start to show its hand across Scotland, north Wales and northern England, with the potential for some heavy snowfall, especially over higher ground.
“Warnings are in place, including an amber warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland.”
A yellow weather warning for snow and rain covering most of Lancashire will be in place from 4am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.
Chorley, Fleetwood, Lancaster, Morecambe and East Lancashire are among the areas included.
Blackpool, Kirkham and parts of Preston and Leyland are not covered by the warning.
Forecasters warned heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued an amber Cold Health Alert for the North West of England.
This means the forecast weather is “likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services”.
The alert is due to end at 6pm on November 23.
Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Saturday, November 23
Storm Bert bringing a widely unsettled and potentially disruptive day with heavy, persistent rain and gales, severe along coasts.
Turning noticeably milder, resulting in a rapid melt of lying snow.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday, November 24
Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Monday, November 25
Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Tuesday, November 26
Light showers changing to partly cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 3C.
Wednesday, November 27
Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 2C.
Thursday, November 28
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 4C.
