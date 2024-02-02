News you can trust since 1873
Beeston Manor Country Hotel in Quaker Brook Lane, Samlesbury, has a 4.6/5 rating on Google Reviews.Beeston Manor Country Hotel in Quaker Brook Lane, Samlesbury, has a 4.6/5 rating on Google Reviews.
Wedding venues in Lancashire: Here are 12 of the best according to Google reviews

The average cost of a wedding is more than £20,000.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT

Your wedding day is one of the biggest celebrations - and expenses - of your life, so choosing the perfect venue is of paramount importance. New research out by Hitched shows that the average cost of a wedding has increased to £20,700 amid cost of living crisis, and more than half of newly-married couples say they overspent on their wedding budget.

Almost three quarters of couples say they were gifted money from family to help pay for their wedding, and couples were also saving for additional financial goals while paying for weddings, with two thirds saving for honeymoons, and more than a quarter also saving for a house.

Lancashire is blessed with an array of top wedding venues to suit all tastes and budgets. We’ve picked 12 of the best in the county with a Google rating of at least 4.3 out of 5 and with at least three dozen reviews from wedding parties and guests.

Here they are:

Eaves Hall in West Bradford, Clitheroe, rates as 4.7 out of 5 from 315 Google reviews

1. Eaves Hall, Clitheroe

Eaves Hall in West Bradford, Clitheroe, rates as 4.7 out of 5 from 315 Google reviews Photo: jpi

Ribby Hall offers a range of wedding packages at its complex in Wrea Green. It rates as 4.6 out of 5 on Google.

2. Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green

Ribby Hall offers a range of wedding packages at its complex in Wrea Green. It rates as 4.6 out of 5 on Google. Photo: Google

The Tipis wedding venue in Ril;ey Green near Hoghton gets an average of 4.7 out of 5 from 157 Google reviews.

3. The Tipis at Riley Green

The Tipis wedding venue in Ril;ey Green near Hoghton gets an average of 4.7 out of 5 from 157 Google reviews. Photo: Tipis

Bartle Hall Hotel in Lower Bartle has an average Google Review rating of 4.5 out of 5.

4. Bartle Hall Hotel

Bartle Hall Hotel in Lower Bartle has an average Google Review rating of 4.5 out of 5. Photo: owner

Sparth House in Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington gets 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

5. Sparth House, Accrington

Sparth House in Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington gets 4.5 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Charnock Farm, Wigan Road, Leyland, scores 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

6. Charnock Farm, Wigan Road, Leyland

Charnock Farm, Wigan Road, Leyland, scores 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Photo: Google

