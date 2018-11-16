Wedding: Family and friends travelled far and wide for big day

A mixing of cultures made for an amazing wedding day when Linnea Hill and Oluwaseyi Jesusanmi married.

Oluwaseyi, from Poulton, met American Linnea at their fresher’s week at the University of Dundee - but they didn’t get together straight away.

Linnea, 21, explained: “We spent a lot of time together during fresher’s week and grew close very fast. At the end of the week I asked Oluwaseyi out but he said no, because he had made a commitment to not date anyone until he believed that it was the person that God has placed in his life to marry.

“So, we kept talking a lot and stayed friends, all the while he was praying about the possibility of our relationship. Three weeks after I had asked him out, he came back to me and said that he believed that God was leading him into a relationship with me, and so we started our courtship.”

They became engaged in 2017 when Oluwaseyi asked Linne’a dad for her hand in marriage. They then drove off in her dad’s pick-up truck with a futon matress in the tailgate so they could sit and watch the sunset.

“Oluwaseyi brought along his guitar, and said he was going to play a song that he had written for me.

“In the lyrics of the song he talked about how much he loved me and asked me to marry him in the song.

“I of course said yes, and then we spent the rest of the evening talking and planning and watching the sunset.”

They officially married in Linnea’s home town of Missoula, Montana because Linnea was denied a visa to marry in the UK. So their ceremony at St Chad’s Church was a blessing before a reception at the Marine Hall.

“One of the things that both Oluwaseyi and I talked about, was how amazing it was that we had so many friends and family members help to make it such a wonderful day.

“There were many people involved, and it was so special to know that they all worked so hard to make our day special.

“It was also so amazing to see the mixing of our cultures.

“We had family members travel from Nigeria and the US as well as from all over England, and we had friends coming from Scotland, Northern Ireland, England, and even Norway!

“We especially highlighted the Nigerian culture with our outfit change into traditional Nigerian attire.

“It was a great night involving everyone in the celebration of our marriage and our cultures.

Oluwasei, 20, said: “It was incredible to celebrate with so much of my fantastic friends and family, I had an amazing time!

“A lot of us Nigerians love to dance, so dancing into the reception and dancing with my friends was so much fun.

Linnea added: “It was a beautiful day that went beyond my wildest dreams.

“Having the ceremony in an old stone church is something that would have never happened in Montana, as well as having the reception by the ocean which was beautiful.

“I really enjoyed having all our friends and family there to share in the joyous day, and I was especially honoured to be taking part in the Nigerian culture.”

The couple are continuing their studies - Oluwaseyi is studying neuroscience and Linnea, who is remaining in the US for now, is studying accounting online with the University of Pheonix

Linnea Hill and Oluwaseyi Jesusanmi

