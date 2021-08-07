Yellow weather warning for Lancashire extended until tomorrow
A Met Office yellow warning of thunderstorms and torrential rain for Lancashire has been extended until tomorrow (Sunday) evening.
With lightning strikes and flooding of buildings forecast, it is likely that driving conditions will be expected at various periods both tonight and tomorrow.
The warning period has been extended until 9pm Sunday night.
However, it is likely that not all areas will experience the more extreme weather.
The warning covers not only Lancashire but North Wales, Yorkshire & Humber, the North East and Scotland.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Spells of heavy rain early on Sunday will be replaced by some heavy showers and thunderstorms from late morning.
"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 15-20 mm rain could fall in less than an hour with 30-40 mm falling in 2-3 hours in a few places.
"Lightning strikes will be an additional hazard, mainly during the afternoon. These showers and thunderstorms will then slowly fade during Sunday evening."