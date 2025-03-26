Met Office issues yellow warning for fog affecting North West England
The Met Office has issued a fog warning for parts of the North West today.
The forecaster warned fog will be dense in places, reducing visibility to less than 100m at times which may lead to some travel delays.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
It said the fog will likely lift and clear by 10am.
The yellow warning stretches from Lancaster to Staffordshire, and includes Manchester and Liverpool.
The Met Office said the fog might lead to slower journey times with delays to bus and train services. There is also a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.